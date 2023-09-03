Ballycastle hope Tiernan Smyth will keep firing way on Antrim Hurling stage

Tiernan Smith has been in fine scoring form for McQuillans Ballycastle

The Antrim Senior Hurling Championship is building up to a tremendous climax and on Sunday, two matches are listed which could potentially throw up strong candidates for the county title.

McQuillans Ballycastle will host St Enda’s (2pm) while Loughgiel Shamrocks will take on Ruairi Og Cushendall (5pm) with all four teams strongly focused on getting their hands on the title.

Tiernan Smyth, Cathal Conor and Ciaran Waldron can prove key figures in the Ballycastle side with Smyth keen to repeat his high-scoring performances which have highlighted his year to date.

St Enda’s have been finding the going tough of late but they are expected to bring renewed spirit to the table today.

They are certainly not short on either experience or skill with players of the calibre of Cormac Jennings, Eddie O’Connor, Ruairi Donaghy, Cormac Ross and Joe Maskey in their line-up.

Their combined experience and diligence will certainly be required today if they are to subdue a Ballycastle side which is boosted by explosive finishing powers.

In the other game, Ruairi Og Cushendall could perhaps edge out Loughgiel Shamrocks given the level of finishing skills that is contained in their side.

Be that as it may, the Loughgiel outfit will not be travelling cap in hand.

Their potent mixture of youth and experience embraces players such as Declan McGarry, Damon McMullan, Dan McCloskey, Cathal Hagan and James McNaughton and should they get into their stride they can pose problems for the Ruairi Og side.

Indeed, Ruairi Og embody a heavy ration of experience with players of the calibre of Eoghan Campbell, Chris McNaughton, Sean McAfee, Fred Curry and Joseph McLaughlin leading the way.

And in Neil McManus, they possess one of the top finishers not just in Ulster but the island as a whole.

He may have called time on his inter-county career but McManus is still a renowned figure at club level and if he highlights his vast array of skills today, then Ruairi Og may have to absorb the consequences.

But there is unlikely to be much between the two sides at the finish.