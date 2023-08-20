Ballycastle look to get Antrim campaign back on track in clash with Loughgiel Shamrocks

James McNaughton will be an in influential figure for Loughgiel

When Cushendall Ruairi Og and McQuillans Ballycastle met in the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship earlier this month, Cushendall won by the rather convincing margin of 2-20 to 0-12.

But Ballycastle are firmly fixed on showing a big improvement when they confront Loughgiel Shamrocks in the Championship on Sunday at Cushendall (5.00pm).

For their part, Ballycastle still retain their competitive spirit and if they can get off to a good start, they are capable of posing problems for their hosts.

In Tiernan Smyth, Seamus McAuley, Cathal Boyd and Cathal Boyd, Ballycastle boast talented players who can keep their side ticking over even when the pressure is on, as it assuredly will be this afternoon.

Loughgiel have shown that they can turn on the style but they will need to bring their ‘A’ game to the table if they are to make progress today.

In Jack McCloskey, Shan McGrath and James McNaughton they have key players who can make a huge impact although the Ballycastle defence is likely to be unyielding given the team’s hunger for victory.

In the Derry Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, Lavey will host Kevin Lynch’s while Coleraine Eoghan Rua will confront Banagher (both 2.30pm) in two ties that could provide a pointer as to just which sides might reach the closing stages.

Kevin Lynch’s have looked strong of late and could prove a tough obstacle for a Lavey side that is an amalgam of youth and experience.

Coleraine have come to prominence in hurling and their confrontation with Banagher could prove a lively affair given that both sides are keen to make an impact in the Derry Championship.

Banagher have always managed to show a fighting spirit and resolve and these qualities could stand them in good stead today.

With Slaughtneil having been the dominant force in Derry hurling in recent years, several teams continue to keep their sights fixed on the county throne but there is now a much greater awareness that this is a difficult goal to achieve.