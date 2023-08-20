Ballycran look to build on big win over Portaferry in Bredagh showdown

The Down Senior Hurling Championship will engage a higher gear on Sunday when three key fixtures will be staged which could well give an indications as to just where the title will end up.

Ballycran will host Bredagh (1.00pm) and after their fine win over reigning champions Portaferry last Sunday the home side will hope to inch closer to the county crown this afternoon.

Bredagh have been finding the going tough whereas in contrast Ballycran have been charting a smooth course.

They boast a fusion of youth in their side with players such as Stuart Martin, Scott Nicholson, Conor Woods and Chris Egan stepping up smartly up to the mark.

The quartet bring invaluable experience to the table and they could certainly influence the course of today’s contest.

Newry Shamrocks have certainly been battling against the odds and they are unlikely to derive any comfort from their visitors Ballygalget on Sunday(4.00pm).

Having lost Paul Sheehan to Ballycran, the Shamrocks have experienced difficulty in totting up scores and may not have any joy on this front this afternoon.

In contrast, Ballygalget have been using their experience to good effect and a win this afternoon would further bolster their prospects of having a say in where the title might come to rest.

They are expected to look to players such as Mark Fisher, Caolan Coulter, Michael Toner John McManus and Gareth Johnston to bolster their challenge.

Title-holders Portaferry have been in impressive form to date and they are likely to prove a hot handful at home for Liatroim (5.00pm). The Sands brothers Daithi and Eoin along with Conor O’Prey, Tom McGrattan and Ronan Blair form a strong quintet when it comes to putting scores on the board for Portaferry and the Liatroim defence is likely to come under heavy pressure this afternoon.

Yet Pearse McCrickard is capable of firing up the Liatroim attack but the challenge will be for his side to maintain their momentum against a Portaferry outfit that has grown in confidence as the Championship has unfurled.