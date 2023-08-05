Ballymena boss Jim Ervin: On another night we could have earned a point against Coleraine

Jim Ervin says he enjoyed his first Premiership outing as a manager

Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin believes his side won’t be far away if they play with the same dogged determination as they did in Friday night’s 2-1 defeat to Coleraine.

The Sky Blues got the Ervin era off to the perfect start when recently appointed skipper Colin Coates headed in from Steven McCullough’s inch-perfect free-kick on 12 minutes.

However, a lapse in concentration cost his troops dear as a quick corner caught the visitors off guard and Matthew Shevlin punished his former club with a well taken finish.

As United faced an onslaught thereafter, the Bannsiders picked up a deserved three points when Shevlin was the beneficiary of good work by the outstanding Conor McKendry for his second of the evening just after the hour mark.

Despite not being able to create any chances of note to grab a point, Ervin looked to the positives.

“It was difficult but I thought the boys stood up, they were counted,” said the United supremo.

“They showed grit and determination and the effort they put in was first class.

“I’m standing here tonight a very proud Ballymena United manager for the effort, commitment and performance the boys put in.

“If I get the effort and determination every week, I’ll be a happy manager but the scoreline has to change.

“On another night there, worst case scenario, we would have got a point.

“We’re frustrated at the goals we conceded but that’s a learning curve for us. It’s something to build on and something to learn from. If we cut those mistakes out, then we’re not too far away.

“I enjoyed my first game as manager — take the result out of it, which was probably the only frustrating thing.

“It’s different, don’t get me wrong, totally different, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first competitive game as a manager.”

After watching his side concede an early goal, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney praised his players for how they bounced back.

“I reminded the players this week about the dangers of complacency and how tough tonight was going to be,” he said.

“It was important that we didn’t buy into any rhetoric in relation to any of that.

“Big credit to the boys, bar a sloppy goal that we conceded I think there was really good character all over the pitch and a really good attitude.

“Probably the only frustration we have is we had a few other good opportunities to get a third and make it a little bit more comfortable but we didn’t take them.

“Ballymena posed a danger from set pieces. They put balls into the box particularly in the early part of the game and we had to be big and strong to make sure we were switched on to that.

“When we went 1-0 down, I thought we were a little bit stunned, but I thought Jamie Glackin from the start was right on it.

“He led by example and, as we always talk about, he had that bit off-the-cuff and a bit of improvisation.

“The short corner for the goal came at the right moment for us as he and Conor are thinking when nobody else is.

“It’s a goal that gets us up and running, realistically from that point on we really grew and the longer the game went on, we got stronger and stronger.”