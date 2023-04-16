Ballymena ending winless run gives me great sense of relief, admits David Jeffrey

Ballymena United 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

The Sky Blues had not picked up three points since beating the same opponents on January 14, but a goal from Jordan Gibson and an astonishing 40-yard effort from Kym Nelson secured a much-needed victory.

“It is excellent to get the win,” Jeffrey said. “Being brutally honest, the overriding emotion is relief. We had to do quite a bit of restructuring at Christmas time, which has been well-documented, and the target for me from then was making sure that we stayed in the division.

“I said very clearly that we weren’t so good that we couldn’t become embroiled in a relegation dogfight. Our results in the League have been difficult — not performances, which have been more than decent, and players have really stuck to their task. At no stage have they ever thrown the towel in or given up, so to speak. But we just needed something to turn for us.”

The game produced plenty of chances, with both goalkeepers making big saves.

In the first half, David McDaid was denied at close range by Declan Dunne, with Stephen Scott then clearing off the line. Dunne also saved well from Gibson and turned Mikey Place’s header onto the bar.

The Swifts’ best chances fell to Marc Walsh, who had a curling effort saved in the first half and was denied by Jordan Williamson in the second.

Ballymena broke the deadlock on 87 minutes when Scott was caught in possession by Kenneth Kane, whose cross was touched on by McDaid to Gibson at the back post, and he fired home. Then in stoppage time, an audacious looping effort from Nelson, from inside his own half, caught out Dunne.

Did he mean it? Jeffrey wasn’t so sure.

“He’ll probably come out and tell you that he looked up and saw Declan Dunne off his line and he thought he would try for it — he did not,” joked the United boss.

“He just wellied it and it was one of those awkward ones, and when you think of the level of performance that Deccy put in today, some of the saves he made — you do genuinely feel for him.”

The defeat leaves Dungannon in real trouble heading into the final fortnight. Manager Dean Shiels said: “We can’t panic, we have no time for panicking. We have to stay calm.

“It’s a long season and there is a long, long way to go. We have to stick together.”

BALLYMENA: Williamson 6, Place 7, Nelson 7, Whiteside 6, Farquhar 7, Wilson 7, Redman 6 (Kane, 81 mins, 5), McVarnock 6 (McGrory, 77 mins, 6), Kelly 7, Gibson 7, McDaid 7 (Waide, 89 mins, 5). Unused subs: O’Neill, Tweed, Tipton, Tennant.

DUNGANNON:Dunne 6, McGee 6, Marron 6, Curry 6, McGinty 6 (Animasahun, 59 mins, 6), Knowles 6, Walsh 7 (Smith, 76 mins, 6), S Scott 6 (Moore, 90 mins, 5), Mayse 6 (Lynch, 59 mins, 6), O’Connor 6, McCready 6 (Jenkins, 76 mins, 6). Unused subs: Nelson, O’Kane.

Referee:Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 6