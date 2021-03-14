Ballymena monitoring Sean O'Neill situation as Jimmy Callacher also on Sky Blues' wanted list

Ballymena United are monitoring Sean O'Neill's situation at Seaview with a view to bringing the experienced goalkeeper back to The Showgrounds in the summer.

Crusaders signed former Northern Ireland keeper Jonny Tuffey from Glenavon in January and, with Gerard Doherty also at the club, opportunities have been limited for the West Belfast man.

O'Neill previously played for Ballymena before moving to Dungannon Swifts and then on to Crusaders, where he has won three Danske Bank Premiership titles.

The Shore Road club have opened dialogue with 'Ogers' about a new deal but no agreement has been reached, Sunday Life Sport understands.

Ballymena have also been linked with Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher, who is out of contract at Windsor Park in the summer.

The 29-year-old centre-half is understood to have reservations about making a switch to the full-time model the Blues are introducing as he has his own business to look after.

Larne and Glentoran have sent letters to Linfield announcing their intention to speak to Callacher, but the player is also considering moving to a part-time club.

Braidmen boss David Jeffrey signed the respected defender for the Blues from Glentoran in 2014 and would be keen to take him to The Showgrounds, but has made it clear that Callacher must make a decision on his future at Linfield before he enters the fray.

The 29-year-old has the prospect of a testimonial at Windsor if he stays for a further three years but the prospect of committing to full-time training is proving challenging for a number of David Healy's players.

Veteran defender Mark Stafford has already said he will be leaving Linfield in the summer, while striker Andy Waterworth is coveted by Glenavon, whose manager Gary Hamilton has been a long-time admirer.