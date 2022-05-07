Ballymena should hold their heads high – on this occasion the footballing gods just happened to smile on Crusaders

The Ballymena United players are crushed by Johnny McMurray's late winner in the Irish Cup final (Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

In all my years covering local football, I have never witnessed David Jeffrey break down in a post match press conference.

But the manner of defeat for the Ballymena United manager in Saturday's Irish Cup final was the most cruel of his long and glorious managerial career.

Jeffrey got his tactics spot on against his old friend and sparring partner Stephen Baxter, but it was Baxter who was forced into a rethink at half time.

The successful Crusaders boss opted to play Billy Joe Burns at centre-half alongside Daniel Larmour, with Jordan Forsythe slotting in at right back.

It didn't work as the Sky Blues, propelled by outstanding captain Leroy Millar, pulled Crusaders' back line all over the place in the opening 45 minutes.

Ballymena adapted to conditions and the pitch at Windsor Park much more quickly than the Crues, who stuttered throughout the first half.

When they had the ball, they had few options due to Ballymena's well drilled defence and midfield, who overran the Crues for an hour.

It was clear changes would be required if Crusaders wanted to claw their way back into the final and give themselves a chance of claiming a lucrative European slot, but Crusaders had two bites at the apple.

They were able to keep the deficit to just one goal at half time when Baxter had the opportunity to address the shortcomings in his team.

If that didn't work, he also had plenty of options on the bench and would need them to claim victory on the day.

Baxter sacrificed the unfortunate Robbie Weir, who scored an own goal to give Ballymena the lead, brought Josh Robinson on to play beside Larmour and push Burns to right back.

Robinson, who had been nursing a knock, took his time to feel his way into the final but when he settled down he was immense for Crusaders, shoring up the back line with authority and scoring the last gasp equaliser that would force extra time on the two teams.

Baxter had emptied his bench in a desperate attempt to haul his team back into the game, putting the Braidsiders under serious pressure in the closing stages with five forward players on the pitch; Johnny McMurray, Jordan Owens, Brandon Doyle, Ben Kennedy and Paul Heatley.

That pressure paid off as Jonny Tuffey advanced for the last chance of the game, a Heatley corner that the Crues keeper flicked to the back post where Robinson tucked it home.

Ballymena were now without key players Conor Keeley, Josh Kelly and Brendan Barr, all exiting the field of play with injuries, and were evidently on the back foot over the course of the extra half an hour.

Neither team wanted a penalty shootout but Ballymena were using up time to bring that possibility closer and looked to have done enough until added time of injury time.

To twist the knife even deeper into Ballymena guts, it was former Braidsider McMurray who applied the cruellest coup de grace, volleying home in magnificent style to send the Crues into seventh heaven.

The north Belfast team pulled this victory out of the fire, there can be no doubt about it, but as Baxter reflected afterwards, the manner of the win will not be recorded in the history books, just the result.

Jeffrey showed his class by facing the media when others would have ducked out, and his emotions were laid bare as he choked up, thinking about how close he guided Ballymena to their first Irish Cup success in 33 years.

There are fine margins in football, and a matter of seconds were all that stood between the Showgrounds club and Irish Cup immortality, but it wasn't to be.

Jeffrey could have done no more and his players left everything on the pitch for the cause. They have no reason to hang their heads in shame, quite the opposite.

On this occasion, the football gods smiled on Baxter and his gutsy Crusaders players, who never gave up.