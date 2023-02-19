Ballymena United ace Robbie McVarnock admits he came close to packing it in last year as he reflects on his journey in football so far

Danske Bank Premiership

Robbie McVarnock was named Man of the Match in the 2021 Steel and Sons Cup Final in which Newington were victorious

His uncle is Eddie Patterson, his brother is Ciaran McVarnock and now Robbie McVarnock wants to carve out his own career in sport.

The 23-year-old right-back joined Ballymena United from Newington in January after using football as a vehicle to escape his demons.

Personal challenges and brushes with the law in his youth were overcome through football, particularly after joining north Belfast cross-community club Limestone United.

He has now reached the pinnacle of the local game after playing in both the Premier Intermediate League and the Championship, fulfilling one objective in his life.

But at one stage, he was so disillusioned with the game that he was on the verge of packing it in, he reveals, as he reflects on his sporting odyssey.

“I grew up in the New Lodge, and my brother used to bring me to boxing with him,” (Ciaran was a respected featherweight boxer) said the Sky Blues defender.

“But it wasn’t my thing, I loved football more and there is football in my family as Eddie Patterson is my uncle and my brother Pearse plays for Lisburn Distillery.

“I joined Newington when I was 11 and went on to Donegal Celtic, Glentoran, back to DC, Crusaders, then I ended up back at DC where I played first-team football aged 15.

“I was a striker back then, and I was top goalscorer at the club, then when they got relegated Newington came, I rejoined them and played in the Intermediate League for three years.

“But last year I considered jacking it in. I had been playing in that League since I was 15, I wasn’t getting anywhere and I was disillusioned.

“If we hadn’t won promotion to the Championship last year, I might have walked away, but we won the League and from there I moved to Ballymena in January.

“It’s good. It’s tough, but not too tough and I know I’m still learning but I’m buzzing at getting a chance with Ballymena.

“I played at The Showgrounds twice before I joined the club and I always wanted to play at that level, in front of that number of fans because it was a new challenge.

“The fans have been great with me, David (Jeffrey) and Bryan (McLoughlin) have been brilliant and I just hope I can bring something to the club.

“I started against Cliftonville and I was quite nervous until I hit the bar with a shot and it was a good experience.

“Then I played against my old club Newington in the Irish Cup and it was difficult playing against my old team-mates.

“I picked up a knock in that game and I’m busting to get back, but I know if I come back too quickly I could do more damage.”

Away from the game, McVarnock had struggles to contend with, but he insists playing football has helped him mature and deal with his challenges better.

“I’m autistic and have ADHD, and it wasn’t easy when I was younger. I didn’t feel as if I fitted in and I was an angry young man, always getting into fights.

“That brought me to the attention of the police and then I joined Limestone United in the Sunday League. An ex-policeman, Brian Caskey, a gentleman, started it up and I went up as a player.

“He was always good to me and my family and when he asked me to help him out, I said ‘yeah’. It was time for me to do some good, to turn my life around and give something back.

“The club brings the two communities of north Belfast together so you hear other people’s stories and you see there is no difference at all.

“That experience helped me grow more as a human being and deal with whatever issues I had, and I’m very grateful.”