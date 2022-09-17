Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey brands display against Carrick Rangers as ‘not good enough’

Ballymena United 0-1 Carrick Rangers

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey admitted his side’s performance was “simply not good enough” as they fell to a fourth straight Premiership defeat.

David Cushley’s 52nd minute goal separated the teams but it could have been even greater if Carrick ad taken all their chances.

A chorus of boos from the home stand rained down on the players at the full time whistle with Jeffrey (left) applauding the fans in return. In a one-word response to being asked if he would have to draw on his vast years of experience in management to turn things round, the League’s most successful manager simply replied ‘yes’.

Jeffrey went on: “It will be a challenge, of that there is no doubt. It was the most challenging pre-season I’ve ever put players through, we prepared as we best as we could, recruited as best as we can and I am accountable for bringing the players to the club and for re-signing those. Unfortunately what I can’t do is stop players leaving the club and that has been a feature since I first arrived.”

Asked if he was willing and ready to tackle that challenge head on, Jeffrey replied: “It certainly will be a challenge.”

The day had started badly for Ballymena with Kym Nelson having to pull out in the warm-up and goalkeeper Jordan Williamson also left the field after 20 minutes as his partner, Rebecca, was about to give birth.

By that stage, Ballymena had already missed a penalty — their second in successive matches — with Paul McElroy’s weak kick comfortably saved by Ross Glendinning.

Former Ballymena favourite Cushley broke the deadlock early in the second period; the ball reaching him on the edge of the box and his sweet left foot drive gave Sean O’Neill no chance.

United could have stolen a point in the 94th minute but Davy McDaid headed wastefully over from Steven McCullough’s cross.

Carrick boss Stuart King had nothing but praise for his team.

“We switched off for 10 minutes at the start but after that we were outstanding,” he said. “I thought we controlled the second-half and scored a great goal. I have so much respect for their manager but we are on a good run and the boys are fighting like mad for me. It’s onwards and upwards.”

BALLYMENA: Williamson 5 (O’Neill, 21 mins, 6), Place 6, Keeley 5, Whiteside 5, Graham 6 (Redman, 76 mins, 5), McElroy 5 (Waide, 76 mins, 5), Kelly 6, Gibson 5, Kane 5, McDaid 5, Parkhouse 5 (McCullough, 54 mins, 5). Unused subs: Loughran, Tipton, Corbett.

Carrick: Ross Glendinning 6, Reece Glendinning 6, Ervin 6, Gordon 6, Tilney 6, Forsythe 7, Mitchell 7, Anderson 6 (Kalla, 90 mins, 5), Cushley 7 (Cherry, 67 mins, 6), Gawne 6 (McKiernan, 89 mins, 5), McGuckin 6. Unused subs: Hogg, Surgenor, Waite, Gillen.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 5