Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin issues a hands off warning on under contract star

Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin has issued a hands off warning to Cliftonville over 22-year-old Sean Graham.

Cliftonville made enquiries about Ballymena's young defender with a view to signing the 22-year-old.

Graham can play in defence or midfield and the Reds were eyeing up a move that could involve Cliftonville midfielder Donal Rocks signing a permanent contract at The Showgrounds.

Rocks is on loan at Warden Street and talks are at an early stage but Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin declared he wanted Graham to stay at the club.

“Cliftonville have shown an interest and that's what it is”, said Ervin after the game against Crusaders on Friday night.

“Sean is under contract and he's quite happy here at the minute and we're quite happy to keep Sean here because he is a talented footballer and I'm not surprised there is interest in him. “But we want to keep all our quality players.”

Graham joined Ballymena in December 2021 and is under contract at The Showgrounds until June 30, 2024.