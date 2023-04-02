Ballymena United don’t agree with Sunday football, but they’ll make an exception for the Irish Cup Final

Irish Cup finalists Ballymena United will reluctantly play in this year’s Sunday showpiece to accommodate the coronation of King Charles III.

The Sky Blues will face Crusaders on May 7 at Windsor Park — a repeat of last year’s final — after they stunned Larne in their Semi-Final on Friday night while the Seaview outfit defeated Dungannon Swifts 1-0 in the second Semi-Final yesterday.

The Sky Blues’ stated Sunday position has always been against playing on the Sabbath out of respect for religious beliefs.

But they are prepared to accept the one-off change to the calendar as the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London is set for Saturday, May 6 the original date of the Final.

“Our position is that we would always prefer not to play on a Sunday, and when it is within our gift we do not play on a Sunday,” Ballymena Chairman Matthew Armstrong told Sunday Life Sport.

“The IFA decided to change the date of this year’s final to accommodate the King’s coronation, and of course we accept that rationale.

“My understanding is that the change has been made for this year only, and while it is not ideal for us as a club, as it stands we will be preparing for the Final on Sunday, May 7.”

Crusaders have a board meeting this Wednesday night, when the matter may be discussed, but a challenge to the date of the Final is thought to be unlikely.

Sunday Life Sport revealed last December that the decision to postpone the Cup Final until Sunday, May 7 was foisted upon the clubs without consultation.

The move was announced as a fait accompli on the day of the Irish Cup Fifth Round draw on Tuesday, December 6 and seems to contradict the IFA’s own rules, which state: “No match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so.

“No sanction may be taken against any club, any combination of clubs or individual player not agreeing to participate in Sunday football.”

These rules were in place last year when all participating clubs signed up to the competition on June 30.

The IFA confirmed there had been no consultation with clubs before switching the date of the Final, and insisted it would be happy to listen to concerns about the Sunday Final.

“All clubs were advised of the Irish Cup Final date when it was announced at the draw on Tuesday, 6 December”, said an IFA spokesperson.

“The feedback from our clubs both on the day and since then, has been overwhelmingly positive but we recognise some may want to discuss this further with us, which of course we are open to.”