Ballymena United expect struggling Glentoran to come out fighting, says captain Josh Kelly

Joshua Kelly admits Ballymena were off the boil in their derby defeat to Coleraine on Boxing Day

Josh Kelly is hoping Glentoran’s poor form continues when they take on his Ballymena side tomorrow

Ballymena United skipper Josh Kelly believes Glentoran will have a point to prove when they arrive at the Showgrounds tomorrow.

Mick McDermott’s boys are not only smarting from their controversial Big Two defeat by cross-town rivals Linfield on Boxing Day, but they are plagued by the fact they’ve won merely one of their last nine outings in all competitions.

The horrible sequence of results has seen them slump to sixth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table, while they have also been dumped out of the County Antrim Shield and BetMcLean Cup.

Kelly is under no illusions the east Belfast side will be hurting from their latest setback when Eetu Vertainen’s last minute wonder strike earned the Blues the Big Two bragging rights.

“I don’t know whether it’s a good thing or not to get the Glens at this time,” laughs the Comber man. “They have a top quality squad — and they’ll be coming to us with a point to prove.

“They have been struggling for results, but they have also been hit badly with injuries. Conor McMenamin was a big loss to them over the last month. He was one of the top players in the League. If you pull him and Shay McCartan out of your side, you are always going to feel the pinch.

“Although those boys missing will supposedly weaken them, their squad is scary. We know it will be a tough test.

“Glentoran may have fallen to sixth place, but they have a few games in hand. A couple of wins could take them back up again, so they’ll be coming to us to try and right the wrongs of Boxing Day — hopefully they don’t.”

United are also nursing a Boxing Day hangover having been beaten 2-0 by rivals Coleraine at Ballycastle Road.

Kelly adds: “We’ll need to put in a better performance than we did on Boxing Day if we are to take three points. Things didn’t go well for us at Coleraine.

“We lost big Conor Keeley on the warm-up with a hamstring injury and then Steven McCullough had to come off early on.

“It wasn’t the ideal start for a derby game.

“We had a big following with us at Coleraine, it’s just a pity we couldn’t repay the fans.”

Kelly admits his team has lacked consistency and explains: “We’ve had a mixed bag of results, there is no question about that.

“I thought we would get a bit of consistency after wins over Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers and Crusaders, but we dropped a bit again over the last two, beaten by Portadown and Coleraine.

“We just can’t put the finger on it. All we can do is keep working hard on the training pitch and then try to put it right at the weekend. The Cliftonville game was our best performance of the season.

“It’s all about trying to find the right consistency to replicate the display in a regular basis.”

The Sky Blues were also beaten by Newry City and Glenavon —teams in and around them in the League table.

“David (Jeffrey) always bangs on about the importance of beating the teams beside us in the League table,” says Kelly. “We need three points against the Newrys and Glenavons.

“The games against the top three or four look after themselves, but our season will not be defined by those fixtures. There is no point turning up against the so-called big sides and then being beaten by the bottom team, with all due respect to them.

“Obviously you go into every game to win it, but ultimately you can’t be losing too many games to the sides sitting with us in the table.

“The League table is tight and teams can leapfrog each other quickly. A couple of wins can take you up a few places or you can fall places very easily. It’s an unforgiving League — there are no easy games.”