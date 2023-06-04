Ballymena United have hired the right man to lead them in Jim Ervin, believes Trai Hume

Trai Hume’s heart remains with Ballymena United, and he reveals he watched the Irish Cup Final on the Sunderland team bus.

And the 21-year-old Mackems defender believes the Sky Blues have appointed the right man in Jim Ervin as their new manager.

Hume comes from a United family and his father Johnny works for the youth academy at the club.

The Ballymena man joined his hometown side on loan from Linfield before sealing a move to the Stadium of Light in January 2022.

He played alongside Ervin and believes he has the credentials to erase the heartbreak of losing two Irish Cup Finals in succession.

“I watched this year’s Final on the Sunderland team bus en route to a game,” Hume tells Sunday Life.

“It wasn’t an enjoyable watch for a Ballymena United fan but, to be fair, Crusaders were the better team.

“That’s two years in a row and Jim is a good appointment to take on the job after David Jeffrey stepped down.

“I know Jim. He’s a good guy, works hard and remains humble and I’m sure he’ll do alright at Ballymena, he’s a club legend.

“When I went to Ballymena on loan, Jim was the captain and he led by example on and off the pitch.

“Like me, Jim was a right-back, but he played centre-half for Ballymena and he’s tiny!

“That just goes to show the character and desire of the man. He was the voice of the dressing room when I was there. He gave me some good advice, he helped all of us a lot and I wish him well in the job.

“I still follow Ballymena. My dad works for the club, one of my brothers is there and I really enjoyed playing for David Jeffrey there.”