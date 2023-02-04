Ballymena United through to Quarter-Final after seeing off dogged Newington

In the end, a straightforward passage into the Quarter-Finals for last year’s beaten Irish Cup finalists Ballymena United against Championship strugglers Newington but home boss David Jeffrey admitted it was a hard-earned victory.

“Newington deserve great credit for their work-rate and organisation,” he said. “They got behind the ball, were stubborn to break down but we scored two excellent goals just before half-time.

“Newington got their goal, which I didn’t think was a goal, and that could have proved costly, but our third goal was great movement from back to front and the fourth capped it all, although perhaps a little unfair on Newington because they contributed to a tough Cup tie. But, obviously, I’m delighted we are through.”

After Stephen McCullough had hit the bar with an early free-kick, it took until 39 minutes for the deadlock to be broken; Dougie Wilson heading in a Ross Redman delivery. Three minutes later, Paul Donnelly brought down Ryan Waide in the box and Redman scored from the penalty spot.

United’s advantage was halved early in the second period — although replays would appear to show Patrick Downey’s shot did not cross the line — before Waide converted Sean Graham’s cross for 3-1.

Newington were reduced to 10 men when Gary Warwick was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Mikey Place and, with virtually the last kick of the match, Waide scored his second.

“We set up not to concede early and hit them on the counter,” said Ton’s head coach Darrach Teague.

“But their first goal came from our throw-in and then we didn’t defend the free-kick. The penalty was the killer and then circumstances took over, the players ran out of steam and Ballymena had the class to capitalise on that.”

BALLYMENA: Williamson 6, Whiteside 7, Wilson 7, Redman 7, McVarnock 6 (Place, 63 mins, 6), Kelly 6 (Nelson, 74 mins ,6), Henderson 7, Graham 7, McCullough 7, Waide 8, McDaid 6. Unused subs:O’Neill, Kane, McGrory, Gibson, Farquhar.

Newington:Maybin 6, Bradley 6 (Doran, 88 mins, 5), Gorman 6, Casey 6, Reilly 6, Gowdy 6, Donnelly 6, Rice 6 (McNicholl ,72 mins, 6), Downey 7 (Stuart, 65 mins, 5), Warwick 5, Burns 7 (Burns, 65 mins, 6). Unused subs: Linton, Duffy, McCarron.

Referee:Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 6