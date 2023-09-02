Ballymena United’s wait for first point goes on as Glenavon win feisty affair

Glenavon 1 Ballymena United 0

Glenavon’s wait for a first win of the season is finally over after they secured a nervy 1-0 win over Ballymena United – who themselves are now stuck at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership table without a point from their opening six games.

Calum Birney’s header gave Glenavon the lead after just four minutes, but Gary Hamilton’s men were never sure of victory until the final whistle.

Despite playing against 10 men for a period after Ballymena’s Mickey Place was sent-off five minutes into the second half the Lurgan Blues failed to create enough opportunities to put he game to bed.

Indeed they were relieved to see Rory Brown push away a curling effort from Alex Gawne after they were reduced to 10 men themselves after Aaron Rogers was shown a second yellow card and the goalkeeper then made another crucial stop in the 98th minute when Fraser Taylor came close to grabbing a last-gasp equaliser.