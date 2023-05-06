Ballymena’s current crop can lift Irish Cup like we did in 1989, believes hero Lindsay Curry

Ballymena United hero Lindsay Curry will be cheering on his former side

Ballymena United celebrate Irish Cup success in 1989, the last time they won the trophy

Former Ballymena United star Lindsay Curry believes lightning can strike twice in the Irish Cup today.

Curry was a member of the team that last won the honour for the Showgrounds club 34 years ago — since when it’s been constant heartbreak.

Yet the Sky Blues were given little hope back in 1989. Not only were they drawn away from home in every round, but they faced a star-studded Linfield team in the Semi-Final.

They rose to the challenge to claim a famous win, just as United did in this year’s last-four showdown with Larne.

On that occasion, Tiernan Lynch’s men were hot favourites to take another step towards a League and Cup double — but Ballymena had other ideas.

“The year we won it, we played away from home in every game, except when we drew at Ballyclare Comrades and we got them back to The Showgrounds for the replay,” remembers Curry.

“We beat Distillery, Ballyclare and Crusaders, then, in the Semi-Final, we beat a good Linfield team at The Oval.

“We were big underdogs, but we drew 1-1; the Blues had just won the League.

“However, we beat them 2-1 in the replay on Tuesday night. Paul Hardy and Dermot Doherty got the goals. It was a super Linfield side who had the two foreign lads, Tony Coly and Sam Khammal, in the team. They could play a bit.

“It’s a similar type of situation that Ballymena face this time. I don’t know how we managed to beat the Blues back then and, to be honest, I don’t really know how Ballymena beat Larne in the Semi-Final this season.

“We went on to win it, so lightning could strike twice, they could go on and beat Crusaders in the Final — anything is possible in football.”

Curry admits the Final back then was a “total blur”.

“It’s a lifetime ago, I was 19,” he laughs. “It was a great day weather-wise and there was a big crowd. To be honest, it went in so quickly, it totally went over my head.

“I don’t think the game was a spectacle by any means, the pitch was quite hard.

“Big Hardy got the winning goal; it was a little cheeky back-heel. There were not many chances for either side throughout the game. It was a boring 1-0 win, but I suppose Ballymena United would take that this week.

“Since then, the Irish Cup has become a bit of a millstone around the club’s neck. They’ve been to quite a few Finals, but still haven’t managed to get over the winning line again.

“What happened in last season’s Final, you simply couldn’t have written the script. Everyone thought they’d done it, they had it in the bag only for the Crues to score with the last kick to force extra-time.

“Then Ballymena were even deprived the chance of a penalty shoot-out when they scored again with the last kick.

“It was cruel, but that’s football. It’s not often you see David Jeffrey in tears, but that’s the impact that defeat had on him.”

Curry continues: “I haven’t got the chance to see much of Ballymena this season. But I work with a lot of boys who are season ticket holders. Apparently they’ve had a poor enough season, finishing ninth in the table.

“They’ll go into this game as big underdogs, the pressure will all be on Crusaders, who’ll be big favourites.

“In saying that, no one gave Ballymena a chance against Larne. It wasn’t a fluke result, they were well worth their victory.

“David Jeffrey has the knack of lifting the boys for the big occasion. You never know what could happen.

“It would be fantastic for the club and the town if they were to win the Cup, especially with the financial rewards that come with a cup win. Qualifying for Europe would be amazing.”