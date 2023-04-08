Ballynahinch see off Harlequins to set up Senior Cup Final clash with Queen’s

Ballynahinch and Queen’s University will contest next month’s Ulster Senior Cup final after both came through their last four clashes against Belfast Harlequins and Ballymena respectively.

While Hinch were victorious by the margin of 38-7 at Quins, it took a last minute try from prop Paddy McAlpine to ensure the students shaded matters against the Braidmen at a closely fought encounter at Eaton Park which ended up 29-24 in favour of the cup holders.

At a windy Deramore, Quins made a contest of this clash and kept Hinch within range until the second half when the visitors pushed onwards in a game which saw the Ballymacarn Park side score six tries.

The semi-final was only six minutes old when the impressive Hinch winger Ethan Graham broke through several tackles to score under the sticks, giving Jack Milligan a straightforward conversion.

As a response, Quins – former Ulster player James McKinney pulling the strings with Conor Cambridge and Ben Alexander prominent – applied plenty of pressure but were unable to transfer their efforts to the scoreboard.

Just before the half hour, a series of penalties and scrums which resulted in Quins’ prop Ted Linton being yellow carded, concluded with Bradley Luney registering the first of his brace from a scrum pushover which Milligan again converted.

Trailing 14-0 at the break, Quins upped their game and had been held up over the line prior to Hinch’s tie-clinching try thanks to Graham’s break from deep and the assured Mark Best’s assist putting Hinch hooker Josh Hanlon clear.

Milligan’s conversion took it to 21-0 for Co Down side.

With timing running out, Quins eventually got on the board thanks to a break from Kieran Tomlinson which Paul Kerr converted but, after that, the contest then became rather one-sided as Hinch turned the screw, scoring three late touchdowns.

Ruairi Meharg was first after Hinch had launched a maul and Best had provided another assist and was rapidly followed by George Pringle crashing over with again the genesis of the score coming from a maul and drive.

Milligan converted Pringle’s effort but was wide with Luney’s second which came right on full time in the wake of another break from Graham and a carry by Conor McKee.

At Ballymena, the hosts battled all the way with the students and set their stall out early thanks to Andrew Ferguson’s try which was converted by Ross McKay.

Queen’s responded through Lorcan McLoughlin’s unconverted touchdown before the Braidmen went into the break 10-5 up through McKay’s penalty.

Jake McCay’s try – again unconverted – drew the sides level until Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner Rory Telfer crossed the Ballymena line with Stuart Martin converting.

But the Braidmen then managed to level things up thanks a notable run by Pierce Crowe, McKay’s conversion taking the score to 17 points apiece.

James McNabney, also a recent Grand Slam winner with Ireland U20s, then pushed Ballymena in front by 24-17 courtesy of McKay kicking the extras and the cup holders had a battle on their hands to stay in the competition.

The students then managed to tie the scores again, this time Michael Orr dotting down for a converted try prior to the last-gasp effort from McAlpine to allow Queen’s progress to the final.