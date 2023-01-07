Ballynahinch take it to the max against UCD, while Armagh win a tight Ulster derby against Malone

Ballynahinch opened their account for the New Year with a hard-earned 31-25 bonus point win when hosting UCD at Ballymacarn Park.

Scores from Bradley Luney and Kyle McCall were supplemented by two second half penalty tries being awarded to the home team who had to come back on two occasions to lead the contest.

Indeed, the last of their two penalty tries came in the 76th minute and ensured that Hinch not only prevailed but took maximum points from the first of the double-headers with the Dublin students.

In 1B, City of Armagh had a close call against Malone at Gibson Park and only Evin Crummie’s 84th minute unconverted score saw them victors by 13-11.

Armagh led 5-3 when the sides changed ends courtesy of a Pete Lamb touchdown but then Declan Moore claimed a try for Malone which tied things up before Rory Campbell’s penalty put the struggling home team three ahead.

But with time rapidly running out, Armagh found a way to win after some pick and goes close to the line.

Also, in 1B, Banbridge hosted Old Wesley and were on the wrong end of the 36-26 final score.

The opening half was a nightmare for Bann as the Dublin team managed to build a 31-0 lead before there was any form of recovery staged.

Peter Cromie, Conor Field and a penalty try assisted Bann in getting things going on the scoreboard.

Queen’s move to the top of the class after victory over Ballymena

Queen’s University moved up to lead the 2A table after beating Ballymena 26-12 at Eaton Park.

The students also took a bonus point from the Ulster derby which put them in pole position on a superior points differential from Blackrock College.

An early try from Simon McMaster got Queen’s on their way and this was followed by Ben Power’s touchdown with Stuart Martin converting both to bring up 14 points for the visitors.

Callum Patterson and Josh Drain crossed for the Braidmen who trailed Queen’s by two points at half-time.

From there, Queen’s took control and Gary Dillon scored twice with Martin converting one of the back-rower’s tries.

In 2B, Rainey Old Boys managed to win their Ulster derby with Dungannon but only just as the home team finished 21-19 in front.

Second row Ronan McCusker picked up a brace of tries in the opening half which put Rainey 14-0 up thanks to both scores being converted by Scott McLean.

Dungannon came back into things with Ben McCaughey and James McMahon crossing the Rainey line and McCaughey’s conversions tied things up at 14 points apiece.

With the game getting very tense, Rainey’s Conor Smyth got over with seven minutes left on the clock, McLean’s conversion seemingly putting the Magherafelt side in the driving seat.

However, Dungannon weren’t finished and bagged their third try with the last play of the game. McCaughey had the conversion to tie things up but his effort hit the post and stayed out.

Belfast Harlequins did end up tying their home game with lowly Malahide with both ending up on 19 points each.

Quins managed all their scoring in the opening half when Mark Glover crossed twice with Paul Kerr kicking a conversion, the balance being made up by a penalty try.

However, Malahide had other ideas and battled back for a share of the spoils.