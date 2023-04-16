Bangor hit back in thriller as Men’s Premiership title race goes down to the wire

The Ulster Hockey Men’s Premiership title race will go to the final day with three teams still in contention.

Friends’ High School was the venue for the biggest fixture of the day as South Antrim hosted Bangor, with both teams in the top three and in with a chance of becoming Champions.

It was the hosts who rushed into a 3-0 lead with goals from James Brown, Max Taylor and Chris Henry as they looked set to go three points clear at the top of the League.

However, in the final quarter two goals from Bangor’s player-coach Ryan Burgess and another from Rhys Cunningham sparked a magnificent comeback as the game finished 3-3.

The other side in the race are Queen’s University, who thrashed Mossley 7-0 on Friday. Two goals each from Harry Scott and Conor Irwin as well as strikes from Andrew Clarke, Gabriel Tenner and Aidan McMahon rounded off the win as they went top.

The results mean just three points separate the Students in first and Bangor in third, however, despite it still being mathematically possible, it would take a dramatic 15-goal swing for Burgess’ side to prevail as Champions.

Meanwhile, there were three other games yesterday, the first of which saw Belfast Harlequins travel to face Portadown. The visitors fell two goals behind before half-time but a James Hutchinson penalty corner in the third quarter gave them a route back.

Ultimately it proved to be a consolation as the home side restored their two-goal lead in the final period and saw out a 3-1 victory. The game was the final fixture for Portadown, who now can’t be caught in fourth place.

Newry hosted North Down and it was the travelling side who triumphed. Goals from Phil Bailie and Phil Wilson secured the win as they stay in seventh. The home side were already relegated.

Kilkeel thrashed NICS 5-1 at Stormont with a goal from Johnny Aiken and two each from David Rae and Luke Russell, while Josh Fiddis got a consolation strike.