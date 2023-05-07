Bangor retaining focus despite dream start to title defence: Robert Hastings

Alan Briggs of Lurgan lets fly during his side's clash with Donaghadee — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Title favourites Bangor yesterday racked up their third win of the season with a comprehensive success over Sydenham at Ward Park.

The Seasiders have pocketed maximum points from their opening three fixtures in the NIBA Division One campaign, which has set down an early marker for any other title pretenders.

Their main rivals, Whitehead, of course face a rebuild having lost a posse of players, while Balmoral have defected to the Private Greens League, which means there will be less pressure on Bangor to retain the title.

But veteran and former Ireland international Robert Hastings insists his team will be taking nothing for granted.

“You can only beat the team in front of you,” he said.

“Yes, the League has suffered a little bit with Balmoral moving out and Whitehead losing some influential players.

“However, we’ll focus on what we must do.

“We’ve made a good start to the season, but so have the likes of Banbridge and Donaghadee.

“We’ll look no further than our next game.”

It was Matthew Crawford’s excellent 27-13 win over former Bangor player Graham McKee that did most of the damage for the Seasiders, even though they lifted all seven points.

The other three rinks were relatively close with Mark Shannon edging out Lee Carson 17-15 and Gary Scott and Keith Taylor inching past Thomas McClean (15-14) and Stephen Sewell (22-19) respectively.

Most of the games in the Private Greens League and the Provincial Division One were rescheduled due to the Coronation of King Charles.

Meanwhile, Marty McHugh, Gary Kelly and Ian McClure have again been given the nod to represent Ireland in the World Bowls Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast later this season.

The trio were on the winners’ rostrum at Christchurch back in 2016, the last time the tournament was staged due to Covid.

McClure, in fact, was a double winner, lifting silver in the pairs along with Kelly before teaming up with McHugh to pick up a bronze medal in the fours. They’ll be joined in Australia by Adam McKeown and Stuart Bennett. The competition will run from August 29 to September 10.