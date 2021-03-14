Baraclough set to reward in-form Accrington striker Charles with first Northern Ireland call-up

Red-hot League One striker Dion Charles is poised to make his Northern Ireland debut later this month after being called up to the senior panel by manager Ian Baraclough.

The Accrington Stanley forward has scored 17 goals this season and is on the radar of Championship clubs heading into this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who has spent his entire career in the lower Leagues, made three appearances for the Northern Ireland Under-21s but will now look to earn his first senior cap when Baraclough's men take on Italy (March 25 in Parma) and Bulgaria (March 31 at Windsor Park) in the opening games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, along with a high-profile friendly against the USA at Windsor Park (March 28).

Baraclough will announce his squad this Thursday and key defender Jonny Evans will be named alongside Charles after recovering from a calf issue which has kept him out for two weeks.

Charles has been playing alongside former Linfield hotshot and fellow Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth at Accrington. The England-born hitman, who qualifies on the bloodline, has netted 16 times in the League with a single goal in the English Football League Trophy.

He is set to join forces with Hull City striker Josh Magennis, who has recorded 11 goals in League One this year.

Hearts ace Liam Boyce is a doubt for the games with his wife due to give birth next Friday, but he insists he will do all he can to make it. Kilmarnock new boy Kyle Lafferty should retain his place in Baraclough's squad after opening his account last week with two goals, while Conor Washington has netted on 10 occasions for Charlton this year, including yesterday.

Will Grigg, on loan at MK Dons from Sunderland, is set to be on the standby list again along with Ross County's Billy McKay, who scored against Hibernian yesterday in the Scottish Premiership.

Corry Evans, having suffered numerous injuries over the last 12 months, is back in the Blackburn Rovers squad and in contention to return to the Northern Ireland fold having missed last November's Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia.

Sunderland winger Jordan Jones, on loan from Rangers, should be back after being left out of the November internationals following his Covid-19 regulations breach while at Ibrox.

The Black Cats will today meet Tranmere in the Final of the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley and the north east club will be hoping to end a 48-year wait for a victory at England's national stadium, having lost on their previous eight visits there.

Northern Ireland internationals Conor McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester are all in line to play a role, but in-form Jones is struggling with muscle tightness.