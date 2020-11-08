Baraclough urging Northern Ireland players to step up and become heroes in play-off against Slovakia

Ian Baraclough has challenged his players to become superheroes by firing Northern Ireland into next summer's Euro Finals.

Northern Ireland take on Slovakia on Thursday night at Windsor Park in a highly-anticipated winner-takes-all Play-Off clash, which could net the Irish FA £9m.

The men in green are hoping to secure their ticket to the Euro extravaganza for the second successive time and the Northern Ireland boss does not want his senior players to accept being one and done with major tournaments.

"People tend to hold their hand up in these games and make themselves heroes, and there are plenty of potential heroes in my squad and they will be desperate to get their name on the scoresheet," says Baraclough.

"The players have put themselves in a position where they can create history again, that's something I've always said to them, 'Go and stretch the boundaries, don't rest on the laurels of having already been to one major Championship', and there's a real hunger in the squad to go and achieve more."

Baraclough has no concerns over where the Northern Ireland goals are going to come from.

While the strikers, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce, haven't been prolific, he has every faith in them and believes Northern Ireland have goals all over the park.

Steven Davis and Paddy McNair have scored numerous goals from midfield, Jonny Evans is always a threat at set-pieces, George Saville has started to find the net for Middlesbrough and in Romania at the start of the Nations League campaign, former Crusaders ace Gavin Whyte scored the equaliser.

"We're in a really good position, one game away from the Euros - not too many Northern Ireland managers have been able to say that about their players," says Baraclough. "When that's been put in front of these players, they've generally stepped up to it.

"We've got players who can score goals, we can score goals in different ways. We're a threat from set-pieces, teams know that.

"We're a team that can chip in with goals from midfield, we've got a full-back that can score goals as well, and it was good to see Stuarty Dallas being given that goal against Leicester last week.

"We have got goals in the team. I know we've not been prolific of late, and since before I took over as well, but on any given occasion we know we've got players who can put the ball in the net.

"Even someone like Davo from a midfield position, he scored two goals against Greece (2015) in this type of game when we were one game away from the Euros."

The Northern Ireland Executive, in conjunction with Belfast City Council, agreed on Thursday that 1,060 fans could attend the Play-Off decider. The lucky fans will be selected from registered campaign card holders.

Those unable to obtain a ticket will be able to watch free on TV.

Sky Sports yesterday announced Northern Ireland's game, along with the Play-Off involving Serbia and Scotland, would be free to air.

"We felt it was the right moment in these exceptional and unique circumstances to make the games more widely available," said Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster.