Beat Newry or we will be relegated, says Portadown boss Niall Currie

Baffled Niall Currie was left struggling to understand the performance of his Portadown team as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Carrick Rangers, branding it as “unacceptable”.

The result deepened the Ports’ Danske Bank Premiership relegation fears, leaving them eight points adrift of Dungannon Swifts and 11 behind Newry City at the foot of the table as they failed to make the most of a crucial game in hand.

After back-to-back wins over Glenavon and Dungannon, the brakes have been put on the momentum gained from those results and Currie now sees next week’s trip to Newry as must-win.

Two excellent second-half strikes from Nedas Maciulaitis gave Carrick a richly deserved victory after Mark Russell had cancelled out Emmett McGuckin’s early opener.

Outside a 20-minute spell after Russell’s equalising goal and a couple of flurries in the second half, the Ports looked a shadow of the team that achieved those twin 3-1 wins in the last two weeks.

“I said to the players to wring the sweat out of their jerseys before throwing them down in the changing room, but there would have been no sweat,” said Currie.

“That’s the biggest problem, there was no sweat broke and it’s unacceptable.

“The players know it, they have been told and hopefully it’s registered and we will get a performance against Newry. It’s three points or bust in that game if I am going to be perfectly honest about it.

“We didn’t deserve anything more from the game. We were absolutely garbage.

“You are asking where did that performance come from? I’ve no idea. The last four performances — even when we lost at Cliftonville — and I didn’t see that coming.

“It wasn’t even about the defeat, it was the manner of it. The manner of the defeat was mind-blowing.

“For the show of heart and the show of desire in the last three or four games and the fighting spirit and enthusiasm, to come and put in a performance like that is mind-blowing.”

Bar that period after the Portadown goal, Carrick had almost total control. When they did take the lead on 13 minutes, it had been coming for a while.

They broke the deadlock when Maciulaitis met Andrew Mitchell’s left-wing delivery with a deft volley at the back post to send the ball across the face of goal for McGuckin to head home from just a couple of yards out.

After Russell chested home Paul McElroy’s right-wing cross 11 minutes later, it then became the Maciulaitis show as he produced two superb finishes worthy of winning any game.

His first, on 53 minutes, was a sweetly struck right-foot volley from 10 yards after a cross from the left and, 19 minutes later, he raced past Lee Upton and collected Lloyd Anderson’s defence-splitting ball before sending a left-footed effort across goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny.

With 34 points, Carrick have now equalled last season’s tally and, more importantly, are two ahead of both Ballymena United and Glenavon in the race for the European Play-Off place.

“It’s a massive win for us and it’s where we are aspiring to be,” said assistant manager Scott Irvine.

“We want to keep progressing. We’ve nine games to go to go even better than last season and it shows the progression that there has been.

“We aren’t going to stop at that, though. We want to keep pushing on.

“We are over the moon to get up the road with three points.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny 7, Rodgers 7, Upton 6 (Stedman, 74 mins, 6), McKeown 7, Chapman 6, Wilson 6 (Igiehon, 74 mins, 6), McCawl 6, Russell 7, Teggart 6, McElroy 6, Friel 6 (O’Sullivan, 61 mins, 6). Unused subs: Barr, Jordan, Walker.

CARRICK:Ross Glendinning 6, Surgenor 7, Ervin 7 Reece Glendinning 7 (Buchanan-Rolleston, 88 mins, 5), Forsythe 6, Cherry 7, Anderson 6 (Andrews, 90 mins, 5), Mitchell 7, Tilney 7, Maciulaitis 8 (Gawne, 88 mins, 5), McGuckin 7 (McLaughlin, 88 mins, 5). Unused subs:Hogg, Dupree.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn) 6