Being able to contribute on my return to Tyrone set-up has been real bonus, admits prodigal son McKenna

New lease of life: Conor McKenna has been in fine form since returning to Tyrone from the AFL

When Conor McKenna returned to his native Tyrone recently following a lengthy spell in the Australian Rules League with Essendon, it was felt that he might take a little time to bed down in Gaelic football again.

Indeed, his club Eglish were quickly on the ball, but with all club activity having now been suspended because of the coronavirus and only elite football being shown in the shop window, McKenna subsequently had been hopeful that he might get the opportunity to squeeze into the Red Hands squad.

His chance came sooner than he expected and, now he has plundered an explosive 3-4 in Tyrone's recent Allianz League Division One games against Donegal and Mayo, he can expect to come in for special attention from the Donegal defence in today's renewal of rivalry in the Ulster Championship at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

For the second time in a fortnight Tyrone must make their way to the venue where they hope to throw a spanner in the home team works by ruining their prospects of achieving an Ulster title hat-trick.

McKenna, aware of the importance of the game, is nonetheless eager for the challenge that awaits.

"It was great to get into the Tyrone team and a real bonus to have got a few scores in the last couple of matches," says McKenna. "Against Mayo in the early stages last Sunday I was disappointed to miss a few chances. But as the game wore on I got a little more comfortable and I was fortunate to grab a couple of scores. The important thing is that the team won the game and stayed up in Division One."

With competition for starting places tough, McKenna is acutely aware that no one can take anything for granted.

While Mickey Harte's side lost to Donegal a fortnight ago, the sacrifice of a brace of League points would come nowhere near the devastation that might be evoked should the curtain come down on their Championship ambitions this afternoon.

"There is a lot at stake, but hopefully if we get chances we will be able to take them," says McKenna.

"In the last match there against Donegal we missed a few opportunities and did not get the result that we wanted. I think that win over Mayo last weekend will have done us no harm in terms of preparation for this game.

"Obviously Championship football is different as there is greater intensity, and it's important that we are all ready for the challenge. It would be tremendous if we could win and make progress by reaching the Ulster Semi-Finals at this stage."

McKenna's finishing skills certainly help to compensate to some extent for the absence of the injured Cathal McShane, who was such a hit in the Tyrone attack last year.

And it is fair to state that no one has greater cause for relief for McKenna's input than Tyrone manager Harte.

"His awareness is one thing, he is a great striker of the ball and that has been honed at a high level over the past five years," points out Harte.