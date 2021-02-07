Beirne eager to become Six Nations regular for Ireland as he prepares to start opener against Wales

At first glance it seems rather strange that the Six Nations and Tadhg Beirne really aren't that well acquainted.

Today will mark the Leinster native's 18th Ireland appearance when he runs out at the Principality Stadium yet it's only his fourth game in the Championship.

Rest assured, he is well aware of the stat and the now Munster player, whose trademark work at the breakdown has caused problems for so many opponents, is determined to put things right between himself and said Six Nations.

"I think that really the last few Six Nations campaigns have seen me pick up injuries, so (that's why) I haven't been involved in them," explains the 29-year-old who starts today at lock but can just as easily operate at six.

Indeed, that versatility has maybe been more of a cross to bear as eight of Beirne's caps have been as an impact player off the bench.

"So this is a massive opportunity to put down a marker for myself and give the coaches a bit of a headache," he says.

With Iain Henderson only just back from injury, and on the bench today, Beirne, who will also be calling the lineouts, has been thrown a golden chance to bring the form he has been in for Munster to a bigger stage and one where Ireland look to have the edge over a stuttering Wales.

After all, Andy Farrell's side won easily enough the last time the teams met in November's Autumn Nations Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium - when Beirne was benched - though the true barometer of success for a hardly vintage Irish side will be whether they can not only beat Wales, Scotland and Italy but, crucially, unseat France and current champions England.

Funnily enough, Beirne has no truck with the idea that Wales are there for the taking.

"They're different animals when they pull on that red jersey and I'm expecting a typical Welsh performance of true grit and passion. I think they have the quality," insists Beirne, who can make a decent judgment call having played under now Welsh coach Wayne Pivac at Scarlets - and, yes, he is an admirer even if most of Wales isn't so sure - after being let go by Leinster.

"But I thought we were starting to come together well at the end of the Autumn Nations Cup," he adds, remembering not to entirely dismiss his own team's chances.

"So, if we can keep improving, I'm sure we can have the better of them."

Which brings us to his first Irish appearance at the Principality Stadium in the 2019 Six Nations when things didn't go so well with Ireland losing 25-7.

It was Beirne's fifth cap and he let the occasion get to him which, as he adds, will not happen again.

"I felt a lot of pressure going into it and from the Welsh side of things there was a lot of outside noise that I probably let get in my head a bit," he says.

"It was an awful day and I gave away an early penalty and I think that played in my head for the rest of the game which it shouldn't have.

"I've come a long way since then in terms of how I prepare for games mentally and how I get on with games after making mistakes like that so I feel I'm definitely in a better place. The main thing is you don't go chasing anything and I'm just hoping that I do make a big impact."

Paul O'Connell, the newly-installed forwards coach, is, naturally, praised for his influence over Ireland's lineout work and ruck-time patterns, both areas where Beirne's familiar scrum cap ought to be in clear evidence.

He now feels ready to spend some time around the Six Nations but, this time, Beirne wants to leave Cardiff with the win.