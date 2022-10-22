Belfast boxer Padraig McCrory captures IBO light-heavyweight title with sixth round knockout over Leon Bunn in Germany

It was a night of glory for Padraig McCrory at the Fabriksporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany, as he demolished Leon Bunn in the sixth round to claim the IBO light-heavyweight title.

The west Belfast man had the German on the floor in rounds two, three and for the third and final time in the sixth to put an exclamation point on what was a sensational display.

Bunn was game and went out on his shield, but he was no match for ‘The Hammer’ whose noted power again shone through, proving he could carry the pop up to the 175lbs division.

“It feels very special,” said McCrory.

“Five years ago I would never had thought this could happen, but now I’m an IBO world champion.

“I caught him with a jab early and felt I could get to him. The fight could maybe have been stopped earlier, but I got there.”

There was indeed a case that the fight should have been stopped much earlier as Bunn looked beaten docket in the third.

The German came out with a high guard, marching forward in order to get close enough to prevent McCrory from landing his big bombs, but everything that was thrown by the Belfast man came with intent.

Both operated well off the jab, with McCrory aiming to take a step back and had the right hand cocked and ready to fire once the gap appeared.

The German was down from a slip, but it was a good opener for the Belfast man who had quickly settled.

Bunn’s jab had drawn blood from McCrory’s nose in the second, but it was McCrory’s power that soon told as a monster of a left had Bunn on instead legs with a follow-up right dropping him.

McCrory sensed the finish and Bunn just about stayed up from another left with the assault in full flow, but for some reason, referee Joerg Milke broke the action up to warn McCrory for using the inside of the glove as the bell saved the German.

There was nothing he could do to help early in the third as McCrory landed a right that had him down again but he rose and despite seeming on the brink, he just about saw out the round but was in real trouble as he tottered back to the corner.

Bunn was looking uncomfortable any time McCrory landed but bravely tried to fight his way back in early in the fourth, but was wobbled by another left.

Perhaps the German was enjoying a little glimmer of light as he got up close and threw to the body, but got tagged again with a big right.

The fight was being pushed out of Bunn who could not be faulted for effort, but there was just no way back and two minutes into the sixth round he was put out of his misery as a chopping right had him down, landing outside the ropes and while he rose, that was it.

A night of joy for McCrory who continues to clear every hurdle and this victory might just open the door to some mega fights and the rewards that come with them.