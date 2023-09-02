Belfast Giants can have no excuses after heavy defeat against Tappara: Adam Keefe

Playing against the defending European champions on their own ice less than 23 hours after a lung-busting effort in Lukko, you wouldn’t have blamed the Belfast Giants if they were reaching for excuses after their 6-0 Champions League loss to Tappara.

Down a body after defenceman Miles Gendron got hurt the night before and taking on one of the best sides in the tournament, the visitors always had a monumental task on their hands even before you factor in that Tappara had an extra day’s rest having played on Thursday, while the Giants were playing on back-to-back nights.

And so it proved. The Giants didn’t help themselves by taking 12 penalties, which led to four powerplay goals for the ruthless Finns at the Nokia Arena, but they were always second best against a slick and polished outfit who put them to the sword, forcing netminder Tyler Beskorowany to make 27 saves as they dominated a lopsided shot count 65-18.

But despite all that, head coach Adam Keefe was not willing to give his players a bye ball after shipping their heaviest ever CHL loss and insists this is something they must learn to battle through ahead of their domestic treble defence.

“It’s the second night of a back-to-back so we’re more fatigued than them, they’re more rested and they’re a better skating team as it is, so that was always going to impact us. But that doesn’t mean you approach the game any differently,” he argued.

“You have to battle through fatigue. You have to play smarter. Those things are going to happen during the season as well.

“We’re going to play teams on a Saturday who didn’t play on a Friday when we did.

“There’s no excuses, you need to find a way to fight a way through that and find a way to play. Tonight we didn’t.

“There were some positives there. I liked the compete in the third period. We blocked shots and battled through. Besko battled, he wanted to stay in there and fight for the boys.

“There’s a lot of positives in there as well but we have to learn lessons about our discipline in these big games because we have more coming up.”

Given what was to come, it was ironic that when the Giants trailed after 12:27 it was from a shorthanded goal by Petteri Puhakka, the only goal of the first period, with Nick Halloran going on to grab two on the powerplay, one in each of the second and third frames.

Oiva Keskinen tipped in a shot from Joni Tuulola for the third before Carter Camper and Nick Baptiste also struck on the man advantage either side of the second intermission, with reigning CHL MVP Christian Heljanko completing an 18-save shut-out to keep the Giants off the scoresheet.

There’s no time to rest for Belfast, though. Under the new CHL format which sees all 24 teams in one League as opposed to individual groups, their chances of reaching the knockouts are still very much alive despite being 0-2, especially now that they have their two toughest games of the preliminary stage out of the way.

“It’s next game up. That’s it. Short memory tonight, we’ll take the positives we can and lessons we can,” added Keefe, who takes his side to HC Innsbruck on Thursday before their first home game of the campaign against HC Bolzano on Saturday.

“We’ll have a couple days off, get rested and then we have to travel again to Austria and get ready for a very good Innsbruck team coming off a big win (against Geneve-Servette). We’re going to have to be good.”