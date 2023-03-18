Belfast Giants edge closer to Elite League title with win over rivals Cardiff Devils

David Gilbert of the Belfast Giants tries to keep Cardiff's Cole Sanford at bay

A mean, green Belfast Giants moved a step closer to retaining their Elite League title with a 3-1 win that all but ended the Cardiff Devils’ hopes of snatching the crown.

Dressed in special emerald jerseys on the weekend of St Patrick’s Day the Giants gave the Devils a real paddywhacking — with a little bit of Irish luck along the way in a classy display from two-goal Scott Conway.

The 3-1 scoreline told only part of the story. The Giants could – and should — have won by more such was the quality of this performance, outside of a second-period goal that was strangely disallowed.

The thing is, they must do it all over again this afternoon when the teams meet in the second leg of their weekend double header.

Now, after winning 14 of their last 15 games and holding a five point lead over the Guildford Flames the Giants are in a position to take advantage and be crowned champions before their title rivals come to Belfast in two week’s time should the Flames lose any of their three games before they make the trip across the Irish Sea.

Two goals in the space of just 46 seconds of playing time midway through the first period turned what had been a tense, tight and attritional battle into a game that the Giants controlled from their on in — Cardiff’s third-period strike being little more than a consolation effort.

Only the brilliance of long-serving Cardiff goaltender Ben Bowns prevented the Giants from making the breakthrough earlier than then did.

Conway tested him low early on and then a great exchange of passes between Steve Owre and David Goodwin brought another fine save.

Bowns was rather unfortunate then when the opening goal did come at 11:31. Goodwin slid the puck against the post as he tried to meet Conway’s cross-ice pass, Owre then stole the puck and fed Conway, whose shot from the same position as his pass benefited from a deflection off Bowns, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating profusely.

Celebrations had barely died down from the first goal when the second arrived at 12:17 when Mark

Cooper shovelled in a shot from a similar position as Conway in the right circle after being found by Henrik Eriksson.

The Giants were comfortable, in control and even when Cardiff won their first powerplay early in the second period goaltender Tyler Beskorowany was only really called upon once. In fact, if anything Cardiff looked more dangerous in the moments after returning to full strength when Joshua Brittain went close from right in front of the crease.

Had the Giants not had a third goal ruled out midway through the second period it could really have been a completely one-sided game.

Both Eriksson and Mark Cooper had a go as the puck came back off Bowns’ pads and after a review the officials deemed that a stick had made contact with the pads before the puck was sent over the line.

The third goal, that sealed the points, finally came at 38:40 thanks to Conway’s second of the night.

He first sent a shot off target and then when Owre pulled the puck back from behind the goal Conway controlled with his feet before smashing a shot high into the net from the right circle – his arrow shooting celebration matching the arrow-type finish.

Cardiff threatened to make the final stages more interesting than they should have been when they pulled one back at 51:57.

It was a quality goal from start to finish as Blake Thompson raced down the left, fed Trevor Cox in the middle and Cole Sanford snapped up the opportunity at the back door, but even despite pulling Bowns with more than two minutes still on the clock that was as good as it got for the Welsh side.

Things could, however, get better for the Giants in the next two weeks, with wins in their next four games enough to secure the title.