Belfast Giants must keep cool heads on European stage, warns Adam Keefe

Adam Keefe and the Belfast Giants begin their Champions League campaign with a double-header in Finland

Adam Keefe is urging his Belfast Giants players to stay on the right side of the laws as he strives to establish the team on the European stage.

An overhauling of powerplay rules by Champions Hockey League chiefs have, in theory at least, handed a major advantage to the stronger clubs from the top leagues in Europe and left Giants coach Keefe facing ‘an extra challenge’.

Rather than a team being restored to full strength after conceding on a powerplay, they must play short-handed for the full two minutes on a penalty no matter if a goal is scored or not.

After seeing the Giants lose out in previous European games on the back of conceding powerplay goals his game-plan now is to stay out of the box.

“The new rules, they present an extra challenge because these teams are strong and some of the games that we have lost in the past have been direct results of powerplays — they are very on good powerplays,” said Keefe.

“The new rules are certainly going to mean that we are going to have a real good discipline. If we just kill the penalty there is no rule change, right? Or just don’t take one.”

The Giants start their campaign with a double-header trip to Finland where they will meet former Semi-Finalists Lukko Rauma on Friday before facing the daunting task of taking on 2023 Champions League winners Tappara Tampere on Saturday.

Keefe agrees that the Champions League has taken on greater importance and that this time around he really wants to make a mark and facing six different teams before the top 16 out of 24 break into the knockout phase might open up new territory.

“The change of format is interesting, whether or not that gives us a better chance I don’t know,” said Keefe.