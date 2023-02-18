Belfast Giants send out title warning with thumping victory over Glasgow Clan

This, for the Belfast Giants, was a major statement to their Elite League title rivals, smashing Glasgow Clan 8-0 at the SSE Arena last night — equalling their biggest win of the season — with seven different players on the scoresheet in an outstanding performance from Adam Keefe’s men. There was also a superb shut-out for goaltender Jackson Whistle.

Maintaining their two-point lead over second-placed Guildford Flames, who have played two games fewer, was the main thing. The landslide victory was simply a bonus for the raucous 7,000 crowd in the SSE Arena.

It was, however, something of a slow-burner of a performance from the Giants, who stuttered early on and had to kill off a five-on-three penalty before establishing themselves in the game and going on to really stamp their authority — which only really happened when they rattled home three goals in just over three minutes early in the second period of the contest.

The Giants did pounce on their first powerplay of the match to take the lead at 10:12, David Goodwin showing characteristic calmness in holding on to the puck high in the Clan zone before releasing Mark Cooper, who slammed home a shot from the centre of the right circle.

Matt McLeod only landed in Belfast this week and announced his arrival in style with a debut goal that really lit the fuse for this sparkling performance.

He finished off a superb pass from Grant Cooper from behind the net with a first-time shot at 22:09 and very soon it was 3-0 and Clan were on the ropes.

The powerplay clicked again when the puck was pulled back to Gabe Bast and he arrowed a shot past Clan goaltender John Muse from just over the blueline at 24:02.

The flurry of goals culminated in a moment of controversy that quickly turned into good fortune when it became 4-0 to the Giants at 25:14.

Mark Cooper looked like he was about to score only for his progress to be brought to a halt by an infringement. A penalty may well have been called, but the referees were saved from making a decision when the puck hit Ben Lake before crossing the line.

The points were already secure at this stage, before another powerplay sparked another three-goal burst in as many minutes later on in the third period — which was actually started by Giants netminder Whistle.

It was Whistle who sent the puck forward to Sam Ruopp and when he saw Lewis Hook in open ice, the pass was accurate and so too was his finish from close range at 35:35.

Hook was even closer in when he netted the sixth at 37:46, shooting high into the net after Mark Cooper had taken the puck high into Clan territory.

Glasgow were struggling to stem the flow let alone get a foothold in the game and any chance of that happening was killed off when Donovan Neuls displayed great skill to set up Grant Cooper, who showed calmness and composure to finish in the slot at 38:27.

The Belfast Giants’ noisy supporters were loving it, singing and dancing away in the stands. The players were too as they were in full control of the game.

There was still more to come though, with a final moment of magic with little more than five minutes to go when Steven Owre took it upon himself to surge towards the Clan goal and fire home from right in front of the crease to complete the gr-eight night. A statement has well and truly been sent out.