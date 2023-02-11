Belfast Giants’ shoot-out win could put Elite League teams back in Europe

The Belfast Giants’ thrilling shoot-out victory over Czech side Ocelari Trinec in the Champions Hockey League back in September is expected to tip the balance for the Elite League after the announcement that the competition is to be restructured with fewer teams gaining entry.

This season’s Elite League winners face a nervous wait before finding out if they will mix it with Europe’s top clubs in the autumn and Mark Cooper’s winning penalty shot after a 2-2 draw at the SSE Arena may be crucial in the final workings.

The Champions Hockey League will be reduced from 32 teams this season to 24 for the 2023-24 competition and the cut will see three countries frozen out.

The six founding leagues will now have just three teams each and with the 2022-23 winners qualifying automatically to allow them to defend their title, only five places are left for leagues across the continent, a cut from the previous eight.

Previously, the winners of the Continental Cup — Europe’s second tier competition — also gained entry to the following season’s Champions League, but Slovakian side HK Nitra already knew they wouldn’t be granted a place before they lifted that trophy last month.

Denmark, France, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia were all represented alongside the Elite League in this season’s group stages based on a league ranking system.

The Elite League was ranked 11th in Europe last season and that is where the cut will come this time around.

Neither of the representatives from the lower ranked Slovakian and Slovenian leagues managed to register a point in this season’s group stages, thus making it difficult for them to rise in the standings to overtake the Elite League.

The CHL organisers told Sunday Life Sport: “The formal process of allocating the places for the five Challenger Leagues is currently in progress and the outcome will be communicated in due course.

“The Challenger Leagues will be publicly announced as soon all necessary contracts are signed.”

It is unlikely that the Elite League will move any higher than 11th as 10th placed Denmark saw their representative, Aalborg, record an impressive away win against Sparta Prague and only lose away to finalists and former winners Lulea in overtime.

However, it is worth noting that the Elite League is not guaranteed a place solely on its ranking and that other factors could come into play when it comes to which challenger Leagues receive invites, such as the quality of arena, potential TV coverage and finances.