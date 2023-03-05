Belfast Giants show their six appeal as they keep blazing trail towards title

Belfast Giants 6 Coventry Blaze 1

What do you do for an encore?

Well, in the case of the Belfast Giants, they go and smash the opposition for six.

Just three nights after celebrating Challenge Cup glory with a 9-3 win over the Fife Flyers, there was no sign of any post-silverware hangover.

Even-handed they were on top, the powerplay clicked and even being short-handed was no hindrance for the Giants as they beat Coventry Blaze 6-1, with Steve Owre, Scott Conway and Mark Cooper scoring twice each in a resounding and comprehensive victory that keeps Adam Keefe’s men four points ahead of the Guildford Flames at the top of the Elite League table.

Such was the Giants’ dominance that the biggest surprise was that they were only 1-0 ahead at the end of the first period after Owre netted his first with just 3:30 on the clock.

He was quickest to the puck after Coventry goaltender Paavo Holsa had stopped David Goodwin’s shot and gobbled up the rebound from wide on the right.

Holsa then denied Grant Cooper and produced a fine save to prevent Goodwin from doubling the lead with the best chances of the first period before Colton Yellowhorn was stopped by Tyler Beskorowany at the other end.

After seeing those chances go begging, the Giants had to wait only 21 seconds of the second period to strike for the second time.

Owre this time created the opening, sending the puck across the face of goal for Conway to meet at the far side and deflect into the net.

With a two-goal cushion the Giants pushed on and even when Ciaran Long was hit with a hooking penalty, if anything it proved to be a spark as just 46 seconds after going a man down Mark Cooper was sent away by Ben Lake and he skated through on Holsa before finishing high into the net from the slot at 28:43.

Now the Giants really were rolling and it was 4-0 at 34:02 thanks to an almost textbook powerplay goal after Tanner Lishchynsky had been sent to the box after a tussle.

Gabe Bast and Conway moved the puck to open up the Coventry defence and Owre got his stick to it to divert out of Holsa’s grasp.

The Giants struggled to maintain their attacking momentum as they hit penalty trouble either side of the second break, but pounced when a powerplay opportunity of their own came along midway through the third period.

Mark Cooper took the puck behind the net in an attempt to open up space against Coventry’s four skaters and when he sent it across goal, Conway clipped a sweet shot beyond Holsa.

The most frustrating point of the game came at 56:06 when Beskorowany saw his shut-out broken when JD Dudek found Mitch Cook right in front of the crease for a sharp finish.

There was still time for the Giants to rattle in a sixth with possibly the classiest finish of the night at 58:42 —although the goal was only confirmed after a review by the officials.

A ruck of bodies surrounded the Coventry goal and when the puck came out Mark Cooper slammed it into the net from an almost impossible angle.