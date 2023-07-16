Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood and team-mates to begin on front row in bid for second straight Le Mans Series win

Salih Yoluc, Louis Deletraz and Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood will start the Four Hours of Le Castellet from the front row

The number 34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 co-driven by Salih Yoluc, Louis Deletraz and Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood will start today’s Four Hours of Le Castellet from the front row of the LMP2 Pro-Am grid.

Bronze-graded driver Yoluc was handed qualifying responsibilities at a sun-baked Circuit Paul Ricard yesterday for the second round of the European Le Mans Series and came up trumps.

Yoluc, Deleztraz and Eastwood are targeting a second consecutive win in the European Le Mans Series, which commences at 10.30am on Sunday.

“It was a nice session, although the track is the slowest it has been all weekend which was a shame because in qualifying you want to push as hard as you can and take the maximum out of the car,” said Yoluc.

“I am happy we got pole position and we are starting from pole. I came in early as I knew it was as fast as I could go, so I wanted to save the tyres for the race — there was no need to stay out.”

Yoluc moved to the top of the timesheets with around nine minutes left on the clock as he lapped the 1.1-mile track in one minute 47.131 seconds only to go on another hot lap and better that 90 seconds later with a one minute 46.178 second effort.

Knowing there was no more to be had from either the TF Sport-run car or the tyres, Yoluc decided to peel off into the pits and when the chequered flag came out his time proved to be more than good enough to hand the team pole position.

He ended up eight tenths of a second faster than the next best time which was achieved by Proton Competition and a full second up on Nielsen Racing who start from third and 1.15 seconds up on fourth-placed DKR Engineering.