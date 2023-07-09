Belmont lose ground at top of Division One table after dropping points at home to Ards
PGL Division One leaders Belmont yesterday lost ground at the top of the table, having dropped two vital points at home to a gutsy Ards side.
Although they still sit proudly at the summit, the east Belfast boys now hold a slender half-a-point lead over Dunbarton, who made no mistake by pocketing a full quota of points against Belmont B at Gilford.
Early leaders Old Bleach have dropped off the pace, having fallen 11 points adrift of Dunbarton, although they have played one game less.
“There is still a long way to go,” claimed Belmont’s Raymond Barr. “There will be a lot of twists and turns over the second half of the season.
“If Old Bleach win their game in hand (against Mossley), they’ll also be back in there. We’re a bit disappointed to drop points at home, but it’s a tough League.”
Michael Merritt and Mark Foster appeared to have set Belmont up for a big win by beating Martin Caughey (27-16) and Darren Erskine (24-17).
But battling Ards hit back through Gareth McKee and Billy Angus, who racked up wins against Stuart Bennett (26-19) and Barr (20-17).
But there was no disappointment for Dunbarton, who roared to a 65 shots win over Belmont B, courtesy of rink wins from Marty Trainor, Barry Browne, Alan Paul and DJ Wilson.
Meanwhile, Gary Eaton Jnr is bang on course to create a little piece of history in the prestigious Bangor Bowls Tournament at Ward Park.
After successfully negotiating the round-robin stages, the Salisbury man is through to the knockout phase of the Open Singles.
Having lifted the trophy for the past two years, Eaton could become the first player to win the event three times on the bounce.
Larne’s David McRandal has won the title on three occasions — 1992, 2004 and 2006 — while Robert Hastings, Maurice McKeown and Andrew Hughes have triumphed twice.
It would be quite of feat for Eaton to mount the winners’ podium again on Thursday.
The husband and wife of combination of Robert and Elaine Hastings are again well placed to qualify in the pairs discipline.
They sit top of the table, but could face some stiff competition in the form of Aaron Taylor and Keith Taylor (Bangor), David and Pat McRandal (Larne/Whitehead), and Robert Kayes and Stephen Bewley (North Down).
The Triples tournament will take centre stage today with the Open Fours and Mixed Pairs being whittled down tomorrow. The singles will be played on Tuesday.
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE
GREENS LEAGUE
HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS
DIVISION ONE
BELMONT 87 (5) ARDS 79 (2)
Rink 1: M Merritt 27 M Caughey 16
Rink 2: S Bennett 19 G McKee 26
Rink 3: M Foster 24 D Erskine 17
Rink 4: R Barr 17 W Angus 20
NICS 59 (1) BALLYMENA 83 (6)
Rink 1: A Montgomery 24 A Duncan 9
Rink 2: A Weir 12 N Robinson 19
Rink 3: C Bailie 11 J Baker 27
Rink 4: S Childs 12 S Coleman 28
SALISBURY 101 (6.5) MOSSLEY 58 (0.5)
Rink 1: B Power 18 D Thompson 18
Rink 2: G McGleave 31 R Bell 11
Rink 3: T Crawford 22 G Bell 14
Rink 4: C Mullen 30 E Crawford 17
DUNBARTON 122 (7) BELMONT B 57 (0)
Rink 1: M Trainor 32 W Thompson 11
Rink 2: B Browne 25 W Cronie 15
Rink 3: A Paul 29 A Sloan 11
Rink 4: DJ Wilson 26 W Orr 20
LARNE 64 (1) BELMONT 91 (6)
Rink 1: D Witherspoon 15 R Barr 27
Rink 2: A McLean 20 M Foster 19
Rink 3: M Petticrew 13 S Bennett 19
Rink 4: A Murphy 16 S Martin 26
MOSSLEY 62 (1) DUNBARTON 83 (6)
Rink 1: E Crawford 16 C McCartan 24
Rink 2: R Bell 14 J Moffett 24
Rink 3: G Bell 20 B Browne 19
Rink 4: D Thompson 12 A Paul 16
BELMONT B 70 (1) OLD BLEACH 85 (6)
Rink 1: W Cronie 15 S Kirkwood 19
Rink 2: A Sloan 19 M McHugh 16
Rink 3: W Orr 18 R Kirkwood 24
Rink 4: W Thompson 19 N Mulholland 26
NIPGL DIVISION TWO
FALLS 97 (7) DUNBARTON B 64 (0)
Rink 1: P Rooney 21 G Feeney 20
Rink 2: K Brennan 26 M Adamson 17
Rink 3: G McGetterick 29 D McKeating 7
Rink 4: P McEwan 21 O Breen 20
CLIFTONVILLE 77 (2) EWARTS 85 (2)
Rink 1: M McKeen 19 A Duff 20
Rink 2: G Robinson 19 J Boyd 18
Rink 3: P Neeson 15 J Templeton 28
Rink 4: E Mckenna 24 C McGee 19
HILDEN 68 (2) ULSTER TRANSPORT 92 (5)
Rink 1: M Bunting 20 M Devlin 19
Rink 2: H McMullan 13 M Trew 30
Rink 3: J Gray 16 J Shannon 25
Rink 4: R Gourley 19 D McCartney 18
BALLYWALTER 74 (4.5) OLD BLEACH B 72 (2.5)
Rink 1: A Davidson 20 R McCune 20
Rink 2: K Massey 17 T Rainey 23
Rink 3: G Dorrian 22 D Elliott 8
Rink 4: R Shaw 15 T Rainey 21
LARNE B 82 (4) PICKIE 74 (3)
Rink 1: L King 11 G Ballentine 18
Rink 2: A McCord 19 J Mooney 22
Rink 3: T Liddle 18 P Davey 22
Rink 4: J Kyle 34 R Irwin 12
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
PSNI 80 (6) FORTH RIVER 62 (1)
Rink 1: J Davey 14 S Toy 23
Rink 2: A Meaney 19 C Buns 13
Rink 3: P Franks 23 G McClenaghan 13
Rink 4: K McGarry 24 R Lynn 13
BALMORAL 109 (6) WILLOWFIELD 53 (1)
Rink 1: A Harrison 41 J Millar 9
Rink 2: M Albert 27 J Moore 5
Rink 3: S Smyth 16 W Brennan 30
Rink 4: C Craig 25 K Cockcroft 9
SAINTFIELD 78 (5) BALLYMENA B 76 (2)
Rink 1: M Foreman 21 R Torrington 21
Rink 2: R Copes 19 A McAuley 21
Rink 3: G McMullan 19 J Hodges 19
Rink 4: D Matchett 19 D McCullough 15
ARDS B 81 (5.5) CI-KNOCK 66 (1.5)
Rink 1: N Morrison 15 T Wilson 15
Rink 2: D Savage 19 P Reynolds 20
Rink 3: C Ralph 23 C Campbell 22
Rink 4: P Thompson 24 C Costley 9
DOWNPATRICK 105 (7) COMBER 43.25 (0)
Rink 1: L Higgins 23 P McBride 11
Rink 2: Neil Brown 28 M Livings 11
Rink 3: Nigel Brown 26 T Harvey 13
Rink 4: P Magill 28 P Orr 8.25
NIPGL DIVISION FOUR
MOSSLEY B 49 (0.5) CAVEHILL 92 (6.5)
Rink 1: G hall 10 M Mitchell 28
Rink 2: M Blair 11 J Martin 34
Rink 3: H Kelly 14 G Martin 14
Rink 4: M Little 14 M Lambert 16
SHAFTESBURY 72 (6) ALBERT FOUNDRY 53 (1)
Rink 1: P Thompson 17 R Rodgers 12
Rink 2: M Taggart 23 S Cowan 12
Rink 3: D Scott 20 K Toy 7
Rink 4: F Simpson 12 K Stewart 22
ULSTER TRANSPORT B 82 (7) HILDEN B 47 (0)
Rink 1: R Trew 16 H Murray 13
Rink 2: D Madden 20 J Legett 10
Rink 3: B Beveridge 22 D Herron 8
Rink 4: J McAdam 24 T Law 16
EWARTS B 67 (5) FALLS B 62 (2)
Rink 1: D Lavery 21 F McCorry 11
Rink 2: T Holland 7 G Graham 24
Rink 3: D Smyth 11 C Gray 19
Rink 4: A Bailie 28 J Murtagh 8
NIPGL DIVISION FIVE
WILLOWFIELD B 35 (1.5) BALMORAL B 49 (4.5)
Rink 1: K Cockcroft 7 G Downe 22
Rink 2: D Hamilton 13 D Donaghy 13
Rink 3: J Graham 15 D McIntyre 14
FORTH RIVER B 35 (1) BELFAST 66 (5)
Rink 1: T Scott 8 R McLoughlin 21
Rink 2: J Little 7 L Crozier 26
Rink 3: A Miller 20 E Bell 19
CI-KNOCK B 77 (6) MALONE 25 (0)
Rink 1: A Donagan 21 B Hanna 11
Rink 2: M McLaren 36 J Finlay 2
Rink 3: G Barr 20 I McKay 12
ULSTER TRANSPORT B 45 (1) NORTH BELFAST 62.5 (5)
Rink 1: T Thornbury 10 I Maxwell 31
Rink 2: R Tinsley 23 T Johnston 13.5
Rink 3: G Dickey 12 S Maxwell 18
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION
STAIRCASE SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
DONAGHADEE 58 (0) WHITEHEAD 97 (7)
Rink 1: G Monaghan 12 R McKeown 21
Rink 2: D Ball 10 C Todd 27
Rink 3: T Cheevers 20 J Caldwell 25
Rink 4: R Humphreys 16 S Moran 24
NIBA DIVISION TWO
RATHFRILAND 72 (2) BESSBROOK 75.5 (5)
Rink 1: H Malcomson 21 M Tyrell 17
Rink 2: B Collom 14 J Feehan 24
Rink 3: J Dobbin 14 D Carroll 19
Rink 4: J Niblock 23 D Paul 15.5
BANBRIDGE B 90 (6) ANNALONG 66 (1)
Rink 1: B McArdle 19 J Stevenson 26
Rink 2: J Major 25 N Gordon 10
Rink 3: D Pedan 26 J McConnell 12
Rink 4: W Steenson 20 J Chambers 18
NIBA SENIOR CUP FINAL
BANGOR 65 DONAGHADEE 50
Rink 1: M Crawford 18 C Gaw 15
Rink 2: M Shannon 18 D Ball 12
Rink 3: K Tayoor 12 R Humphreys 10
Rink 4: R Hastings 17 C Dorman 13
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE
PORTRUSH 111 (7) DUNLUCE 47 (0)
Rink 1: G McCloy 31 M McKeown 12
Rink 2: R Allen 28 R Kane 6
Rink 3: E Curran 27 B Bane 16
Rink 4: I McClure 27 J McMullan 13
LETTERKENNY 52 (0) LIMAVADY 107 (7)
Rink 1: W McGeehan 10 J Rankin 39
Rink 2: L Jacob 12 A Rankin 22
Rink 3: C O’Kane 14 R Brown 24
Rink 4: C Mabon 16 R McMullan 22
COOKSTOWN 81 (5.5) CITY OF DERRY 74 (1.5)
Rink 1: C Hogg 21 M Thompson 15
Rink 2: D McElroy 19 L Graham 19
Rink 3: B Johnston 24 K McConomy 17
Rink 4: S Jeffers 17 J Hamilton 23
CITY OF DERRY 70 (2.5) DUNLUCE 72 (4.5)
Rink 1: J Hamilton 17 B Kane 17
Rink 2: L Graham 15 R Kane 19
Rink 3: R Kincaid 19 U McKeeman 18
Rink 4: M Thompson 19 M McKeown 18
NIPBA DIVISION ONE
BALLYCASTLE 83 (6) CASTLEROCK 44 (1)
Rink 1: J McCarry 14 A Coulter 19
Rink 2: F Morrow 24 K Johnston 6
Rink 3: J McKeegan 25 J Bustard 5
Rink 4: S Molloy 21 V Callaghan 14
COLERAINE 105 (7) DUNGIVEN 43 (0)
Rink 1: D Reilly 34 J McGlone 8
Rink 2: N Vaukls 22 D McMacken 20
Rink 3: B Kennedy 29 G Mullan 5
Rink 4: J Logan 20 A Thompson 10
KILREA 69 (1) BALLYMONEY B 72 (6)
Rink 1: S O’Neill 14 S McLean 15
Rink 2: K McNamee 24 T Smith 25
Rink 3: D McCann 21 C Jones 11
Rink 4: I Smyth 10 B McAlary 21
LIMAVADY B 77 (5) BALLYCASTLE 62 (2)
Rink 1: W Elder 32 J McCarry 11
Rink 2: L Harrison 10 S Molloy 16
Rink 3: C Wylie 18 F Morrow 17
Rink 4: K Nelson 17 J McKeegan 18
NIPBA DIVISION THREE
ROE VALLEY 84 (5) KILREA 53 (2)
Rink 1: T O’Brien 36 A O’Neill 4
Rink 2: G Stewart 12 W Knight 15
Rink 3: R Gamble 13 M Holmes 20
Rink 4: U Galbraith 23 J Hunter 14