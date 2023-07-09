Belmont lose ground at top of Division One table after dropping points at home to Ards

Finaghy's Gary Stubbs pictured in action during the Bowls Open in Bangor

PGL Division One leaders Belmont yesterday lost ground at the top of the table, having dropped two vital points at home to a gutsy Ards side.

Although they still sit proudly at the summit, the east Belfast boys now hold a slender half-a-point lead over Dunbarton, who made no mistake by pocketing a full quota of points against Belmont B at Gilford.

Early leaders Old Bleach have dropped off the pace, having fallen 11 points adrift of Dunbarton, although they have played one game less.

“There is still a long way to go,” claimed Belmont’s Raymond Barr. “There will be a lot of twists and turns over the second half of the season.

“If Old Bleach win their game in hand (against Mossley), they’ll also be back in there. We’re a bit disappointed to drop points at home, but it’s a tough League.”

Michael Merritt and Mark Foster appeared to have set Belmont up for a big win by beating Martin Caughey (27-16) and Darren Erskine (24-17).

But battling Ards hit back through Gareth McKee and Billy Angus, who racked up wins against Stuart Bennett (26-19) and Barr (20-17).

But there was no disappointment for Dunbarton, who roared to a 65 shots win over Belmont B, courtesy of rink wins from Marty Trainor, Barry Browne, Alan Paul and DJ Wilson.

Meanwhile, Gary Eaton Jnr is bang on course to create a little piece of history in the prestigious Bangor Bowls Tournament at Ward Park.

After successfully negotiating the round-robin stages, the Salisbury man is through to the knockout phase of the Open Singles.

Having lifted the trophy for the past two years, Eaton could become the first player to win the event three times on the bounce.

Larne’s David McRandal has won the title on three occasions — 1992, 2004 and 2006 — while Robert Hastings, Maurice McKeown and Andrew Hughes have triumphed twice.

It would be quite of feat for Eaton to mount the winners’ podium again on Thursday.

The husband and wife of combination of Robert and Elaine Hastings are again well placed to qualify in the pairs discipline.

They sit top of the table, but could face some stiff competition in the form of Aaron Taylor and Keith Taylor (Bangor), David and Pat McRandal (Larne/Whitehead), and Robert Kayes and Stephen Bewley (North Down).

The Triples tournament will take centre stage today with the Open Fours and Mixed Pairs being whittled down tomorrow. The singles will be played on Tuesday.

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE

GREENS LEAGUE

HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS

DIVISION ONE

BELMONT 87 (5) ARDS 79 (2)

Rink 1: M Merritt 27 M Caughey 16

Rink 2: S Bennett 19 G McKee 26

Rink 3: M Foster 24 D Erskine 17

Rink 4: R Barr 17 W Angus 20

NICS 59 (1) BALLYMENA 83 (6)

Rink 1: A Montgomery 24 A Duncan 9

Rink 2: A Weir 12 N Robinson 19

Rink 3: C Bailie 11 J Baker 27

Rink 4: S Childs 12 S Coleman 28

SALISBURY 101 (6.5) MOSSLEY 58 (0.5)

Rink 1: B Power 18 D Thompson 18

Rink 2: G McGleave 31 R Bell 11

Rink 3: T Crawford 22 G Bell 14

Rink 4: C Mullen 30 E Crawford 17

DUNBARTON 122 (7) BELMONT B 57 (0)

Rink 1: M Trainor 32 W Thompson 11

Rink 2: B Browne 25 W Cronie 15

Rink 3: A Paul 29 A Sloan 11

Rink 4: DJ Wilson 26 W Orr 20

LARNE 64 (1) BELMONT 91 (6)

Rink 1: D Witherspoon 15 R Barr 27

Rink 2: A McLean 20 M Foster 19

Rink 3: M Petticrew 13 S Bennett 19

Rink 4: A Murphy 16 S Martin 26

MOSSLEY 62 (1) DUNBARTON 83 (6)

Rink 1: E Crawford 16 C McCartan 24

Rink 2: R Bell 14 J Moffett 24

Rink 3: G Bell 20 B Browne 19

Rink 4: D Thompson 12 A Paul 16

BELMONT B 70 (1) OLD BLEACH 85 (6)

Rink 1: W Cronie 15 S Kirkwood 19

Rink 2: A Sloan 19 M McHugh 16

Rink 3: W Orr 18 R Kirkwood 24

Rink 4: W Thompson 19 N Mulholland 26

NIPGL DIVISION TWO

FALLS 97 (7) DUNBARTON B 64 (0)

Rink 1: P Rooney 21 G Feeney 20

Rink 2: K Brennan 26 M Adamson 17

Rink 3: G McGetterick 29 D McKeating 7

Rink 4: P McEwan 21 O Breen 20

CLIFTONVILLE 77 (2) EWARTS 85 (2)

Rink 1: M McKeen 19 A Duff 20

Rink 2: G Robinson 19 J Boyd 18

Rink 3: P Neeson 15 J Templeton 28

Rink 4: E Mckenna 24 C McGee 19

HILDEN 68 (2) ULSTER TRANSPORT 92 (5)

Rink 1: M Bunting 20 M Devlin 19

Rink 2: H McMullan 13 M Trew 30

Rink 3: J Gray 16 J Shannon 25

Rink 4: R Gourley 19 D McCartney 18

BALLYWALTER 74 (4.5) OLD BLEACH B 72 (2.5)

Rink 1: A Davidson 20 R McCune 20

Rink 2: K Massey 17 T Rainey 23

Rink 3: G Dorrian 22 D Elliott 8

Rink 4: R Shaw 15 T Rainey 21

LARNE B 82 (4) PICKIE 74 (3)

Rink 1: L King 11 G Ballentine 18

Rink 2: A McCord 19 J Mooney 22

Rink 3: T Liddle 18 P Davey 22

Rink 4: J Kyle 34 R Irwin 12

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

PSNI 80 (6) FORTH RIVER 62 (1)

Rink 1: J Davey 14 S Toy 23

Rink 2: A Meaney 19 C Buns 13

Rink 3: P Franks 23 G McClenaghan 13

Rink 4: K McGarry 24 R Lynn 13

BALMORAL 109 (6) WILLOWFIELD 53 (1)

Rink 1: A Harrison 41 J Millar 9

Rink 2: M Albert 27 J Moore 5

Rink 3: S Smyth 16 W Brennan 30

Rink 4: C Craig 25 K Cockcroft 9

SAINTFIELD 78 (5) BALLYMENA B 76 (2)

Rink 1: M Foreman 21 R Torrington 21

Rink 2: R Copes 19 A McAuley 21

Rink 3: G McMullan 19 J Hodges 19

Rink 4: D Matchett 19 D McCullough 15

ARDS B 81 (5.5) CI-KNOCK 66 (1.5)

Rink 1: N Morrison 15 T Wilson 15

Rink 2: D Savage 19 P Reynolds 20

Rink 3: C Ralph 23 C Campbell 22

Rink 4: P Thompson 24 C Costley 9

DOWNPATRICK 105 (7) COMBER 43.25 (0)

Rink 1: L Higgins 23 P McBride 11

Rink 2: Neil Brown 28 M Livings 11

Rink 3: Nigel Brown 26 T Harvey 13

Rink 4: P Magill 28 P Orr 8.25

NIPGL DIVISION FOUR

MOSSLEY B 49 (0.5) CAVEHILL 92 (6.5)

Rink 1: G hall 10 M Mitchell 28

Rink 2: M Blair 11 J Martin 34

Rink 3: H Kelly 14 G Martin 14

Rink 4: M Little 14 M Lambert 16

SHAFTESBURY 72 (6) ALBERT FOUNDRY 53 (1)

Rink 1: P Thompson 17 R Rodgers 12

Rink 2: M Taggart 23 S Cowan 12

Rink 3: D Scott 20 K Toy 7

Rink 4: F Simpson 12 K Stewart 22

ULSTER TRANSPORT B 82 (7) HILDEN B 47 (0)

Rink 1: R Trew 16 H Murray 13

Rink 2: D Madden 20 J Legett 10

Rink 3: B Beveridge 22 D Herron 8

Rink 4: J McAdam 24 T Law 16

EWARTS B 67 (5) FALLS B 62 (2)

Rink 1: D Lavery 21 F McCorry 11

Rink 2: T Holland 7 G Graham 24

Rink 3: D Smyth 11 C Gray 19

Rink 4: A Bailie 28 J Murtagh 8

NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

WILLOWFIELD B 35 (1.5) BALMORAL B 49 (4.5)

Rink 1: K Cockcroft 7 G Downe 22

Rink 2: D Hamilton 13 D Donaghy 13

Rink 3: J Graham 15 D McIntyre 14

FORTH RIVER B 35 (1) BELFAST 66 (5)

Rink 1: T Scott 8 R McLoughlin 21

Rink 2: J Little 7 L Crozier 26

Rink 3: A Miller 20 E Bell 19

CI-KNOCK B 77 (6) MALONE 25 (0)

Rink 1: A Donagan 21 B Hanna 11

Rink 2: M McLaren 36 J Finlay 2

Rink 3: G Barr 20 I McKay 12

ULSTER TRANSPORT B 45 (1) NORTH BELFAST 62.5 (5)

Rink 1: T Thornbury 10 I Maxwell 31

Rink 2: R Tinsley 23 T Johnston 13.5

Rink 3: G Dickey 12 S Maxwell 18

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION

STAIRCASE SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

DONAGHADEE 58 (0) WHITEHEAD 97 (7)

Rink 1: G Monaghan 12 R McKeown 21

Rink 2: D Ball 10 C Todd 27

Rink 3: T Cheevers 20 J Caldwell 25

Rink 4: R Humphreys 16 S Moran 24

NIBA DIVISION TWO

RATHFRILAND 72 (2) BESSBROOK 75.5 (5)

Rink 1: H Malcomson 21 M Tyrell 17

Rink 2: B Collom 14 J Feehan 24

Rink 3: J Dobbin 14 D Carroll 19

Rink 4: J Niblock 23 D Paul 15.5

BANBRIDGE B 90 (6) ANNALONG 66 (1)

Rink 1: B McArdle 19 J Stevenson 26

Rink 2: J Major 25 N Gordon 10

Rink 3: D Pedan 26 J McConnell 12

Rink 4: W Steenson 20 J Chambers 18

NIBA SENIOR CUP FINAL

BANGOR 65 DONAGHADEE 50

Rink 1: M Crawford 18 C Gaw 15

Rink 2: M Shannon 18 D Ball 12

Rink 3: K Tayoor 12 R Humphreys 10

Rink 4: R Hastings 17 C Dorman 13

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE

PORTRUSH 111 (7) DUNLUCE 47 (0)

Rink 1: G McCloy 31 M McKeown 12

Rink 2: R Allen 28 R Kane 6

Rink 3: E Curran 27 B Bane 16

Rink 4: I McClure 27 J McMullan 13

LETTERKENNY 52 (0) LIMAVADY 107 (7)

Rink 1: W McGeehan 10 J Rankin 39

Rink 2: L Jacob 12 A Rankin 22

Rink 3: C O’Kane 14 R Brown 24

Rink 4: C Mabon 16 R McMullan 22

COOKSTOWN 81 (5.5) CITY OF DERRY 74 (1.5)

Rink 1: C Hogg 21 M Thompson 15

Rink 2: D McElroy 19 L Graham 19

Rink 3: B Johnston 24 K McConomy 17

Rink 4: S Jeffers 17 J Hamilton 23

CITY OF DERRY 70 (2.5) DUNLUCE 72 (4.5)

Rink 1: J Hamilton 17 B Kane 17

Rink 2: L Graham 15 R Kane 19

Rink 3: R Kincaid 19 U McKeeman 18

Rink 4: M Thompson 19 M McKeown 18

NIPBA DIVISION ONE

BALLYCASTLE 83 (6) CASTLEROCK 44 (1)

Rink 1: J McCarry 14 A Coulter 19

Rink 2: F Morrow 24 K Johnston 6

Rink 3: J McKeegan 25 J Bustard 5

Rink 4: S Molloy 21 V Callaghan 14

COLERAINE 105 (7) DUNGIVEN 43 (0)

Rink 1: D Reilly 34 J McGlone 8

Rink 2: N Vaukls 22 D McMacken 20

Rink 3: B Kennedy 29 G Mullan 5

Rink 4: J Logan 20 A Thompson 10

KILREA 69 (1) BALLYMONEY B 72 (6)

Rink 1: S O’Neill 14 S McLean 15

Rink 2: K McNamee 24 T Smith 25

Rink 3: D McCann 21 C Jones 11

Rink 4: I Smyth 10 B McAlary 21

LIMAVADY B 77 (5) BALLYCASTLE 62 (2)

Rink 1: W Elder 32 J McCarry 11

Rink 2: L Harrison 10 S Molloy 16

Rink 3: C Wylie 18 F Morrow 17

Rink 4: K Nelson 17 J McKeegan 18

NIPBA DIVISION THREE

ROE VALLEY 84 (5) KILREA 53 (2)

Rink 1: T O’Brien 36 A O’Neill 4

Rink 2: G Stewart 12 W Knight 15

Rink 3: R Gamble 13 M Holmes 20

Rink 4: U Galbraith 23 J Hunter 14