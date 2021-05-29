Ben Cushnie hailed as 'something special' after debut goal for Glentoran at the Oval

Glentoran 2-0 Crusaders

The Glentoran fans who finally got a chance to see their team in action this year might not have recognised all their players at the start but by the end, Ben Cushnie was the name on everyone’s lips.

The former Glentoran Academy player was given his chance in this end of season contest against a Crusaders youth team and, after shooting just over on two occasions, he broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a powerful header.

Andrew Mitchell doubled the lead 12 minutes later as the Glens finally turned their dominance on the ball into a facile victory which, because of Coleraine’s victory at Larne, left them with a third place finish.

But manager Mick McDermott was one of the many who enjoyed Cushnie’s performance.

“He went out on loan last season (with Ards) but has been training with the first team all year, but because of the talented squad we have it was hard to get him in,” said the boss. “But you saw his qualities, he has something special, he can beat players one on one, create something out of nothing and to get a goal was brilliant for him.

“We had to make some changes after a long season and a hard run but some of those players deserved to play, we believe in them.”

Cushnie’s goal came from a superb deep cross by Mitchell on the right and, despite the Crusaders goalkeeper and a couple of defenders in his way, the youngster used his strength and height to get to the ball first and force it home.

As the young Crues defence tired, they were then split open by a superb through ball from Keith Cowan and Mitchell ran on and poked the ball past the helpless Neil Shields.

There were no Crusaders fans allowed yesterday but with a first European play-off match on Tuesday, they would have recognised only one name on the team-sheet, Michael Ruddy given the captain’s arm-band in a side which contained two 15-year-olds, plus another who came off the bench, four 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and a couple of 20 year-olds.

“How amazing is it for those young lads to get that opportunity? asked manager Stephen Baxter. “It was so exciting for them. We told them on Thursday night it was happening and trained with them, they took all the information on board, got them into a good shape and I thought they acquitted themselves well.

“It was a big ask to come here against an experienced Glens team and to get out of it 2-0. But the kids were fantastic and they got to see the levels of what Irish football is about.”

A free-kick, over the bar from Thomas Burns, and a Thomas Logan shot, in the 89th minute, saved by Elliott Morris was the sum total of their attacking efforts but this was a day they will always remember.

Glentoran: Morris 6; Smith 6, Cowan 6, Marron 6, Kane 6 (McCarthy 87 mins 6); Clucas 7, Crowe 6, O’Connor 7 (Gorman 79 mins 7); Mitchell 7, Stewart 6 (Wightman 73 mins 6), Cushnie 8. Unused subs: Coeliing, Gallagher, McClean, J Donnelly.

Crusaders: Shields 6; Bradshaw 6, McKeown 7, Ruddy 7, Barr 7; Owens 6 (Morrow 73 mins 6), Patterson 6 (Thompson 53 mins 6), Burns 6, Logan 6; Holland 6, Rafferty 6 (Boyd 80 mins 6). Unused subs: Tuffey, Brennan, Patton, Blaney.

Referee: Jamie Robinson 6

Man of the Match: Ben Cushnie made the breakthrough with a well-taken finish to seal an industrious display

Move of the Match: The deep cross from Andrew Mitchell was as good anything and the header at the back post give it the finish it deserved

Ref watch: Easy evening for Jamie Robinson who had no option to show the two yellow cards he did and didn’t play a second of stoppage time