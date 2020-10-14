Ben Kennedy: Being back at home with my son and playing for Crusaders is just the lifestyle I want

SMILES BETTER: Ben Kennedy says Crusaders provide exactly the kind of challenge he has been searching for

Crusaders new boy Ben Kennedy is a happy footballer and not just because he has joined the Shore Road side on a three-year deal.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international is back in Lisburn and, when he's not in full-time training, his two-year-old son, Kye, demands his full attention.

Kennedy was released by Stevenage at the end of last season and a fresh start is just what the 23-year-old has been craving.

He was at the League Two club for seven years, making almost 200 appearances, but was starting to become a bit disillusioned with the game.

Quality time with young Kye and success with Crusaders should keep the smile on Ben's face.

"You never know what can happen in football but I am happy where I am, I am enjoying my life outside football where I am spending time with my two-year-old son, Kye," says Ben, the nephew of former Northern Ireland international Peter Kennedy.

"That's important to me and I like the mixture of that and playing full-time football. It's perfect for me.

"I had a good blast at Stevenage and was there for seven years, but I've been ready for a new challenge and fresh start for a few years.

"The club kept hold of me and I wasn't enjoying the game as much, but being around my son and in a full-time environment is perfect for me now."

Kennedy wasn't short of options this summer but he got a warm feeling at Seaview.

"I chose the Crues because I believed in what they do, they are a real family club and there's a real togetherness there," he adds.

"After speaking to Stephen Baxter, I knew it was a big family club and it made my decision easier.

"I spoke to a few clubs here but Crusaders impressed me and made it an easy decision.

"I'm smiling, happy in training and coming home to see my son. It's the lifestyle I want."