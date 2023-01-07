Benetton were well worthy of their win, while Ulster looked like a team lacking any sort of motivation

The cracks just seem to be getting bigger, don’t they?

But, let’s face it, they’re on a really bad run now but it’s the players themselves who have to stand up. They must go out and collectively stand up.

They are the ones who have to turn the tide and do it now.

There’s an overriding concern because of the way they have folded in a few of the games and when people question you sometimes that can bring a bit of fight out in you and I think they’ve showed that in parts but, ultimately, they’ve still lost the games and that’s the really big concern for Ulster.

So they have to win something but, frankly, winning any games right now looks very difficult for this team.

I can’t see them winning in La Rochelle, but a big home European night even if it’s a dead rubber could be the one with Ulster having nothing to lose though having said that should Sale come over fully loaded you would think it would just be another disappointing outcome for Ulster.

Naturally Dan McFarland must regroup his players and galvanise the dressing room, but you now start to wonder is he the man to do it?

How many more weeks might he get, the fixture list isn’t getting any easier and the supporters are deeply unhappy.

Dan is always the one who will have to take all the flak and the responsibility for the way the team performs. If the team aren’t performing the buck stops with him.

Other guys have been brought into the coaching group, will one of them be the fall guy if they lose another three on the bounce? Quite possibly.

But this is where they earn their corn, trying to get the guys back on the right track.

Having said that, it would be silly rushing to any conclusions on this or getting rid of somebody who has done such good things with the team since he came in 2018.

As for the match in Treviso, you know it almost feels like it was a good two points for them because I didn’t think they were in the game at all and I didn’t think they deserved to be in the game.

Benetton were the much better side in the first half and Ulster resorted back to their trusty maul to get them back.

I thought Benetton were well worthy of their win and to be honest Ulster looked like a team lacking any sort of motivation.

Even with their backs to the wall I didn’t think they came out swinging and unfortunately that’s what pressure does.

They looked inept with ball in hand, they looked lacking in ideas, and they were really poor with their multi-phase attack and clearly confidence is at an all-time low.

I was also watching Edinburgh and they brought on some guys to give them direction to outthink and outwork Zebre, the thing with Ulster is that they don’t have any game-breakers.

They don’t seem to have anybody that’s going to run over someone and got the players going.

Stuart McCloskey had some half-breaks, but I thought he wasn’t great in defence.

Bringing on Duane Vermeulen, well, I didn’t think he did anything at all.

You know, the more I think about it maybe they do deserve some credit for getting back into it and managing those two points after being so poor for so much of it.

La Rochelle next, I know there have been positive vibes over how they came back at them in the Aviva but, frankly, they were beaten in that first half to be honest.

They were pumped the week before at Sale, pumped before that by Leinster and, yes, last Sunday the result could have gone their way against Munster but crucially it didn’t.

Again, in Treviso it was small margins, but they are coming out on the wrong end of it all again.

As I said, the cracks just seem to be getting bigger.

