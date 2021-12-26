Big Two festive spectacle enhances entire Irish League, says Linfield boss David Healy

Danske Bank Premiership

David Healy used to dominate the scoresheet for Northern Ireland. Since becoming manager of Linfield, he has dominated the Irish League, with four titles in five years.

During Healy’s successful reign, only Crusaders have beaten his Blues team to top spot at the climax of a campaign. Ballymena United and Coleraine pushed them close but with no cigar for David Jeffrey or Oran Kearney at the end of it. Then there’s Glentoran...

Life changed for the Oval outfit when businessman Ali Pour’s consortium took control of the club in 2019 with Mick McDermott coming in as manager and Paul Millar a key figure behind the scenes with the official role of assistant boss.

Prior to that, finances were a serious issue — at one stage the East Belfast giants were almost £2m in debt — but now the Glens appear to have more money than the Kardashians such has been their outlay on transfers and signing-on fees to build the biggest, by some distance, and best squad in the Danske Bank Premiership.

In the last couple of years they have threatened a title charge but each time when the crunch came they flattered to deceive, fading away quicker than the desire to eat Brussels sprouts on Christmas Day.

This time there is promise they will last the course and they go into tomorrow’s sell-out Big Two derby against Linfield at Windsor Park in buoyant mood with eight League wins on the bounce.

Despite that fantastic run, they enter the showdown in second place on goal difference behind their fiercest rivals, who have claimed 19 points from 21, underlining that they are in excellent form themselves.

All of which has helped generate immense interest in the game which should attract just shy of 10,000 spectators and create an intense atmosphere.

Asked if Glentoran are now more of a dangerous animal than at any stage of his Linfield management career, Healy says: “They should be more dangerous with the players they have brought in. They have been pushing for this the last few years. We have had so many players missing for different reasons over the last six weeks, it is a credit to our team that they have given themselves a chance of still being in the title race.”

Given the context of the match, is it the biggest derby Healy has been involved in?

“It possibly is but that is for other people to say,” he explains.

“What I would say is that any time we have played Glentoran, personally for me it has always been a big game.

“Glentoran are, like ourselves, one of the form teams at the moment so it should be a good game, a good spectacle and a good atmosphere. We are crying out for the local game to do well and I’ve always been a big advocate of the local game improving and if we get 8,000 or 9,000 fans into the match, I think it will be fantastic for everybody.

“I would say to Linfield and Glentoran supporters to come and enjoy the spectacle because it has been a while since we’ve had a crowd the size we are going to have on Monday. The sides will go head-to-head and may the best team win. I hope on the day that we are the best team.”

Regardless of the outcome tomorrow, Healy insists it won’t decide the destination of the title, pointing out there will be a long way to go after the Big Two encounter.

On Tuesday night, Christy Manzinga was the hero for the Blues with a late goal to see off Ballymena United.

Healy says another home win against Glentoran would be of equal importance.

“We played a really tough game last Friday night at Larne and put a lot into it,” he states.

“We went to Coleraine a few weeks ago and won but we didn’t back it up because we then drew at home to Warrenpoint so I spoke to the players before the Ballymena match because, after beating Larne away, we didn’t want to not turn up against Ballymena.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge but overall we probably deserved it. Christy’s finish was a fantastic finish after a perfectly-weighted pass from Trai Hume.”

Tomorrow’s derby may be one of Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Hume’s final games for Linfield with Sunderland now pushing to beat Lincoln City to his signature.

Conor Pepper, who recently penned a new deal, is on his way back from injury which will be a boost with fellow right-back Hume set to move on.

Against Ballymena, captain Jamie Mulgrew and Cameron Palmer returned from absences, while Kirk Millar will be back for the Glentoran game. Experience will be crucial in what promises to be a Christmas cracker.