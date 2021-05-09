Blackpool leading the race to capture the signature of Linfield striker Lavery in transfer window

League One club Blackpool are current favourites to land Linfield's star striker Shayne Lavery when he comes out of contract in the summer.

The 22-year-old from Aghagallon has enjoyed a sensational season, scoring 24 goals for the Blues and playing for Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland team.

Lavery joined Linfield in 2019 after a loan spell at Falkirk while at parent club Everton, but the Blues were always resigned to losing their top talent.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell were linked with the goal-getter but Sunday Life Sport understands his previous spell in Scotland was not entirely memorable and the player himself favours a move to England.

His agent David Campbell is handling negotiations and, while Blackpool are in pole position, it is possible another offer may come in.

Sunday Life Sport reported exclusively last week that Linfield are considering making a move for Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid as a replacement for Lavery and Andy Waterworth, who will join Glenavon in the summer.

McDaid is still under contract for another year at The Oval and east Belfast sources insist if Linfield are serious, they would have to make an offer "significantly north" of the current domestic Irish League record fee.

That was £55,000 paid by Linfield for Glenn Ferguson in 1998, but Glentoran may be open to a cash-plus-player deal, with Jordan Stewart mooted as a possible candidate. However, Linfield insiders have pooh-poohed the notion, pointing out that ex-Glens youngster Stewart is under contract for another two years at Windsor Park and it would require a huge fee to prise him away from south Belfast.

The Blues are weighing up their options, insisting they have other irons in the fire.

They were one of several clubs interested in Larne striker Johnny McMurray, whose former club Warrenpoint Town are understood to be pushing the boat out to try and land the 26-year-old.

Still at The Oval, Glentoran have sent a letter to Ballymena United declaring their intention to speak to goalkeeper Ross Glendinning, son of Glentoran legend Mark Glendinning.

The 27-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier this season which David Jeffrey "reluctantly agreed to" and looks set to leave for Mick McDermott's side.

The Glens have both Dayle Coleing and Rory Brown currently vying for the No.1 jersey but, having impressed against the Netherlands and Norway at international level for Gibraltar, the club are bracing for offers for 24-year-old Coleing.

There has already been interest from several clubs in the UK and Europe, but as yet no official bids have been received.

Elsewhere, Portadown are interested in signing Michael Ruddy from Crusaders, while Ballymena want a Showgrounds return for David Cushley.