Blyde Capell leads Killyclooney to impressive victory over Newbuildings

Blyde Capell’s phenomenal debut season in the North West shows no sign of slowing down with the champions the latest to be hammered into submission by the South African.

The Killyclooney opener scored 162 of his side’s 313 for five and he was out with more than four overs of the innings remaining. He faced just 96 balls and hit 15 fours and 12 sixes to take his season’s tally to 1,221 runs. And we are still in June!

Ryan Hunter replied with seven fours and five sixes in his 68 for Newbuildings but they were still 95 runs short when bowled out at the start of the 33rd over.

In the Long’s SuperValu Premiership table, Killyclooney are still two points behind Brigade, who also gained a maximum-points win over Burndennett, where skipper Andy Britton promoted himself to opener to knock off the 64 runs required.

Indeed, the seven winners yesterday have opened up a significant gap with Coleraine claiming the most important win of the day, and the closest, against Strabane. The Red Caps stay in the top eight but are now 36 points behind the Bannsiders in seventh but Newbuildings, Bonds Glen and St Johnston are all within a win, with a match in hand.