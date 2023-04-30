Bolton Wanderers join chase for Lee Bonis as Michael O’Neill eyes summer Northern Ireland role for Larne star

Lee Bonis has attracted the interest of a number of clubs across the water

In-demand Larne striker Lee Bonis is in the crosshairs of both Michael O’Neill and Bolton Wanderers this summer, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

League One club Bolton are the latest club to express a strong interest in the 23-year-old striker, who signed for Larne from Portadown in January 2022 for a record £100,000.

He has been an integral part of Larne’s historic title success this season, with 15 goals in all competitions.

Bolton join Derby County and Dundee United in the chase for his signature, while Wanderers manager Ian Evatt must wait on the outcome of his team’s likely League One play-off games before making a move.

Sunday Life Sport understands Larne’s valuation of Bonis is around £300,000 and the club is bracing itself for bids.

Bonis’ progress has also put him in line for a call up to O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad.

Northern Ireland have two Euro 2024 qualifying games in June, Denmark in Copenhagen on June 16 and Kazakhstan in Belfast on June 19.

The Northern Ireland manager is thought to be keen to get a look at Bonis at international level, be that in a summer camp or for the June double-header.

Bonis would be following in the footsteps of Shayne Lavery, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad while starring for Linfield and subsequently got a move to Blackpool. O’Neill is aware that he has limited options at the minute and would welcome a new attacking threat.

Should a move to Bolton materialise, Bonis would be joining current Northern Ireland internationals Dion Charles and Eoin Toal, while right back Conor Bradley is on loan at Liverpool.