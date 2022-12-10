Boss David Healy lauds Linfield spirit after suffering penalty pain against Kelty Hearts

Kelty Hearts 1 Linfield 1 (Kelty Hearts win 5-4 on penalties)

Linfield boss David Healy believes his team were short-changed in yesterday’s SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie at New Central Park.

Having led courtesy of a Chris McKee penalty, the Blues had their pockets picked four minutes from time when Kallum Higginbotham netted his first goal of the season to draw Kelty Hearts level.

That sent the game into a shootout, where the hosts held their nerve to progress.

“It’s disappointing to go out,” said Healy.

“I thought we were good value for leading the game for so long but couldn’t quite put it to bed.

“In our own League, we usually find ways to see games out, so it’s disappointing that we didn’t here. I can’t fault and won’t fault the attitude and efforts of the players.

“It’s a competition people talk about as being a distraction, but we didn’t want it to be that.

“We didn’t want to be disrespectful to the competition or Kelty because we are always grateful for the invitation Northern Ireland clubs get.

“It would’ve been great to go through, but I wish Kelty well and I’ll certainly be looking out for their result in the next round.”

Quizzed on whether yesterday’s Danske Bank Premiership action was also on his mind, Healy continued: “Did I have an eye on the Larne result back home? I didn’t actually.

“I heard some of the boys talking about games and I know there were one or two off, but we had a job to do over here. We had a great support with us, the game was played in a good manner.”

Linfield got off to the worst possible start in the penalty shootout with Jimmy Callacher fluffing his lines, although he appeared to slip before striking his shot. Nicky Low then converted for the home team. Ethan Devine got the Blues on the board before goal hero Higginbotham missed.

Kyle McClean, Cammy Palmer and Niall Quinn all registered for the Irish League Champions, with Jamie Barjonas, Robbie McNab and Joe Cardle levelling things up.

When Conor Pepper had his team’s sixth penalty saved by Darren Jamieson, Nathan Austin gobbled up the chance to take his side into the next round.

The Blues were without the influential Chris Shields, who was dismissed in the previous round against Buckie Thistle, while Joel Cooper — who has just returned from injury — didn’t make the trip across the Irish Sea.

Healy made four changes to the team that demolished Glentoran in midweek. Goalkeeper David Walsh was handed a start along with Pepper, McClean and McKee.

Following an undistinguished opening period, it was the Windsor Park outfit who almost forged ahead 10 minutes before the interval, only for McKee to head Palmer’s excellent delivery past the post.

But they had better luck seconds before the half-time whistle when Eetu Vertainen was hauled down inside the box by Hearts defender Lewis Martin and referee Craig Napier had no hesitation in awarding a penalty kick.

With regular taker Shields missing, McKee took on the responsibility and he confidently stepped up to convert.

Linfield should really have doubled their lead just before the hour. Vertainen produced a little bit of magic to pick out Matty Clarke at the back post, only for Jamieson to save with his outstretched boot.

With the clock ticking down, the Blues were undone. Higginbotham rescued Kelty with a fine solo goal — the much-travelled forward drifted in from the wing before firing low into the corner.

Kelty boss John Potter reflected: “It was nerve-wracking at the end.

“They were the better team in the first-half, but we had a good second-half, deservedly got the goal and I was delighted to win it on penalties.

“I’m delighted for Higgy to get that goal. He’s been thrown around different positions because we’ve had injuries and he hadn’t managed a goal this season. He’s delighted with his goal, albeit disappointed with his penalty. We are happy to be through.”

KELTY HEARTS: Jamieson, Peggie (Austin, 46 mins), O’Ware (McNabb, 40 mins), Martin, Forster, Low, Barjonas, Higginbotham, Tidser (Cardle, 56 mins), Agyeman, Lyon. Unused subs: Campbell, Cameron, Doherty, Kamagna, Junior.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Pepper, Finlayson, Callacher, Roscoe, M Clarke (Quinn, 67 mins), Palmer, McClean, Mulgrew (Newberry, 46 mins), Vertainen (McStravick, 70 mins), McKee (Devine, 67 mins). Unused subs: Johns, Williamson, McDaid.

Referee: Craig Napier