Boss Michael O’Neill wants new Northern Ireland heroes to emerge in Euro qualifiers

Michael O’Neill will soon oversee the first training sessions of his second stint at the Northern Ireland helm

Northern Ireland will prepare for Thursday’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier in San Marino as if they are playing Germany, insists manager Michael O’Neill.

During his first spell in charge of his home country, O’Neill became adept at winning when his team were favourites to do so — though that was far from the case in his opening campaign when Northern Ireland lost away to Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and drew with the pair of them at Windsor Park.

Under Ian Baraclough, the team were often found wanting in matches where they should have been victorious, not least drawing twice against Cyprus in last year’s Nations League.

O’Neill must ensure that his players come back from San Marino for his homecoming match with Finland in Belfast next Sunday with three points safely in the bag, otherwise hopes of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Finals will have taken a severe hit.

Missing a number of established stars through injury, O’Neill wants new heroes to emerge for Northern Ireland, such as Bolton’s in-form striker Dion Charles.

“We’ll prepare the squad for San Marino in a similar fashion to if we were preparing for Germany, albeit with a different tactical approach, game plan and line-up,” stated O’Neill.

“Our job is to find a way to win, simple as that. I believe we have the capability to do so, and I think there’s a chance for someone to emerge.

“David Healy was scoring goals for Northern Ireland before he was ever scoring goals at club level, and the onus might be on some of our younger players to follow that path as well.

“I think we have the ability to be a good team again from set-pieces and we can put a team on the pitch that will carry a big physical threat which will always be important for us.

“We’re a little bit of an unknown quantity in the attacking area of the pitch at this time. What do we have? Well, we’ve got a young player who has scored 18 goals this season in League One (Dion Charles) and has scored over 40 goals in two and a half seasons since stepping back into the professional game. I think we should be positive about that.

“Over the years, we’ve never been a team that will win too many games 4-3. Being difficult to beat and how to turn that into a team that wins is very important to us.

“If you look at the last World Cup campaign, Northern Ireland didn’t concede a goal at home, so that’s a positive. Now, we didn’t score enough, of course, and three of the games ended 0-0, but those are games you have to find a way to win.

“The first part is not conceding and that was always a strong part of our team from previous campaigns and I think the biggest thing in any campaign is that your home form has to be strong, and our home form in qualification games has been strong now for quite a long time, going back to 2016, and that has to be the basis that we look to build a campaign that we can challenge in.”

From taking Northern Ireland to the Euro Finals seven years ago after a fast start in qualifying, O’Neill appreciates the importance of beginning with a bang this time against San Marino and Finland ahead of tougher tests versus Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan in Group H.

“In my first campaign from the first four games in 2014, we should have had seven points and we got three; we drew three and lost one,” said O’Neill.

“The difference playing game five with seven points compared to three is considerable in terms of the mindset of the players, the mindset of the media and everything around the game.

“After four games for 2016, we had nine points and we had 12 points out of 12 for Euro 2020, which we needed, so yes, points on the board early is key to any qualification, particularly when you’re one of the smaller nations.

“The bigger nations probably have the scope to recover from maybe a difficult start but when you’re one of the smaller nations, you want to hit the ground running as much as possible.”