Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins: Derry City's focus is now staying on the road to FAI Cup glory

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is confident that his squad will overcome their European disappointment

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins fully backs his players to regroup ahead of tonight’s Sports Direct FAI Cup tie against St Patrick’s Athletic at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (5pm).

City narrowly lost 6-5 on penalties to Kazakhstan side Tobol and missed the chance to reach the Europa Conference League Play-Off stage, a feat the club have never achieved in their history, but the Limavady man knows his panel are capable of bouncing back against the Saints.

“The way we’ve done it is just concentrating on the next game,” insisted Higgins. “It’s important when you’re in the moment to try and enjoy it and grab it with both hands.

“We’re now out of Europe, it’s gone. I think we’re well-placed in the League to have a push, and we’ve the next round of the Cup to come on Sunday, so there’s a lot to be really excited about.

“I’m sure in the coming days, the players will get that drive back in their bellies to go and win more football matches.”

The former Dundalk assistant manager is also backing his young goalkeeper Brian Maher and striker Cian Kavanagh to overcome their disappointment.

The ex-Waterford attacker missed a golden chance right at the death against Tobol, while Maher’s penalty miss in the shoot-out turned out to be crucial, but Higgins has full faith that the pair can deliver a reaction.

“He’s a young centre-forward,” he explained. “People sometimes forget he’s 20 years of age. He’s got a lot going for him, and he’s probably disappointed that he didn’t get the nod to start the game. He’s had a huge part in getting us to this point.

“For players like Cian, this will really stand to him.

“Brian’s the best in the business. We signed him from Bray when nobody else wanted him and I think he’s proved over the last 18 months that he’s the best in the land.

“Look, we had a conversation in the changing room after the game on Thursday, and I explained that the players should be immensely proud of what they’ve done.

“Over the last six to eight weeks, there’s been a real bond in the group, and it’s important that we hang on to that.”

The 38-year-old gaffer is expected to ring the changes against Jon Daly’s squad, with defenders Shane McEleney and Ciaran Coll, along with midfielder Cameron Dummigan and striker Daniel Mullen, all pushing for a place in the starting line-up this evening.