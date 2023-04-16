Bowls: Balmoral relish Private Greens League test after leaving NIBA behind

Balmoral will begin the new outdoor bowls season in the mundane surroundings of Division Three in the Private Greens League.

The south Belfast team defected from the Northern Ireland Bowling Association following the controversy that blighted last season’s Senior Cup Final.

If anything, that only accelerated Balmoral’s decision to walk away from the NIBA for the first time since the club’s formation back in 1943.

The row developed when Balmoral’s Belvoir Drive green was nominated to host the Final of the NIBA Senior Cup, which happened to be between Balmoral and Bangor.

However, the Seasiders insisted the game should be staged at a neutral venue. Following protests and counter protests, the NIBA duly handed the trophy to the Seasiders without the game taking place.

“Moving to the PGL has been on our agenda for some time,” said Balmoral’s Annesley Harrison. “Perhaps what happened last season speeded up our ambitions.

“It was the second time a big decision had gone against us, we lost out on the League title six or seven years ago because of a controversy over dates.

“But we now have excellent facilities at Belvoir — we got the bar and new floodlights installed, so we were in a position to make the move sooner rather than later.”

Balmoral will be away to Pickie B in their PGL debut next Saturday.

“We are looking forward to it,” he went on. “Obviously we must start down the divisions, but hopefully we can make an impact and gain promotion at the first attempt. Our B team will play in Division Five.

“Both teams have been put into the IBA Junior Cup as well, we face CI-Knock in our opening game, but have a tough start to the PGL Senior Cup against Dunbarton. We’ve retained all our players from last season, so hopefully we can give them a good game.”

If Balmoral are relishing pastures new, NIBA Division One champions Whitehead face a daunting start to their title defence against Bangor at Ward Park — without half of their team.

No fewer than eight players have walked away, most of them joining other sides.

“It’s been a bit of a disaster,” admitted Whitehead’s Stephen Moran. “Even before a bowl has been thrown, our aim will be to stay in the division.

“We’ve lost Jack Montgomery, JR Wilson and Alan Hill to Old Bleach, Ajay Dodds and Mark Broderick (to Ulster Transport), Barry Brown has joined Dunbarton, Simon Beggs is in Australia, while we are unsure if Billy Brown will be back.

“We want to try and keep two teams going throughout the campaign, but will have to rely on our veterans’ team and the ladies to compete in the B team. It will be a tough season.”

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Northern Ireland Private Greens League Division One: Belmont v Old Bleach, Larne v NICS, Ards v Salisbury, Ballymena v Dunbarton, Mossley v Belmont B.

Northern Ireland Bowling Association Division One: Donaghadee v Lisnagarvey, Bangor v Whitehead, Curran v Lurgan, Banbridge v Sydenham, Carrickfergus v Dundonald.

Northern Ireland Provincial Bowling Association Premier Division: Letterkenny v Dunluce, Cookstown v Ballymoney, Portrush v Coleraine, City of Derry v Limavady.