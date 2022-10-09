Boxing hit new low with battle to let Conor Benn fight Chris Eubank jnr after failed drug test

We should all be reflecting on a memorable showdown between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, but of course the events of this week have left the sport reeling once again.

I was genuinely excited for the fight despite being convinced that Eubank would win, not just because of his size advantage but because he is probably further along in his career.

Yet when news broke on Wednesday that Benn had allegedly failed a drugs test, it simply had to be called off as chances cannot be taken in a sport that is already dangerous.

Had this fight continued and the worst happened, it really doesn’t bear thinking about. It’s horrible to say, but it will take a tragedy due to someone being on a PED before we see the strictest of measures that ought to be in place already.

Some have been short-sighted throughout this week and I include the promoters because boxing’s reputation was already on its knees, yet somehow it sunk lower.

This story only came to light because it was broken by a journalist, so what would have happened had the story not been made public?

Would the fight have taken place even though some knew one of the fighters had failed a drugs test?

Eubank hasn’t been close to the set weight of 157lb for years and there was still a rehydration clause in the contract, yet there were still people trying to make this happen against a fighter who had tested positive for a banned substance. That tells you all you need to know about the concerns for a fighter’s welfare.

The drug itself, clomifene, is a female fertility drug but in men, it raises the testosterone level by 200% or more with a small amount, so that’s where the performance-enhancing comes in.

I had been raving about how much an improved fighter Benn has been in recent years, but this week has made me question just why that has been the case.

Eubank still wanted to fight and if I were in his position, the macho side of me would have made me want to fight and win anyway, proving I’m the better fighter, no matter what. That is a mindset a fighter has, so the decision must be taken away.

It must come down to the British Boxing Board of Control to decree the fight is off, which they did, but then the promoters were still trying to make it happen despite the Board’s statement on Wednesday.

The joint statement from Eddie Hearn of Matchroom and fellow promoter Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman on Thursday afternoon confirming the fight was finally off claimed the Board’s decision was without due process, but what due process? What more can the Board do when it comes to light that someone has failed a drug test? If the Board of Control didn’t pull the fight, people would have rightly asked questions.

Technically, Benn still isn’t suspended, but why not? Is it because the ‘B sample’ hasn’t been tested, so therefore he is free to fight next week if he wants?

I have been tested many times over the years and the B sample is the same specimen that has been split into two cups — that’s all. It’s exactly the same urine so the chance of a different result is slim to none.

The sad thing is that if this fight does take place in the future, more people will watch because of the controversy, and therefore Conor Benn will make more money, which sounds ridiculous.

Make no mistake, this will blow over in a few weeks and we’ll be back to normal.

Will we see any big changes off the back of this? Sadly, I very much doubt it.

I feel sorry for Joe Cordina after being stripped of title

It is really harsh on Joe Cordina to have been stripped of the IBF super-featherweight title due to injury, having only won it in June and not yet made a defence.

He had a great win over Kenichi Ogawa to claim the title but had been unable to make a defence, and this week shared a photo of his injured hand which required surgery meaning he is unable to face his mandatory, Shavkat Rahkhimov, on November 5 in Abu Dhabi.

From my own experience of being an IBF champion, they are always quick to force mandatories but it is still a little out of character for them to do this as Cordina has a legitimate injury.

They have done it and I feel it is unfair, but then again it just shows us where we are in terms of big names having a bigger say in how things go.

Cordina is well known in the UK but wouldn’t be the biggest name in world boxing and this is a case of that because if it was one of the top boys needing time to recover or looking for things rearranged to chase unifications, they would be given a bye ball.

Deontay Wilder can still be a heavyweight hit

Deontay Wilder is back next weekend against Robert Helenius, and he can still be a major force in the heavyweight division.

Having lost his last two fights to Tyson Fury – in reality he was beaten in all three by Fury if you include their ‘draw’ in 2018 – he has been out of the ring for a while, so Helenius is not a bad opponent to come back against.

It will be good to see what he has left and what he may have improved on or if there are any differences.

I’m sure he needed that long break after the Fury fights, but it’s good to have him back in the mix and with his punching power, he has the ability to knock anyone out.

What a night for women’s boxing

The all-female card topped by the undisputed middleweight title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, which was due to take place last month but postponed due to the Queen’s passing, is next Saturday and it is one I am looking forward to.

It was a shame it was put off but there could be no complaints under the circumstances, so this is a huge night ahead for female boxing.

These girls are at the forefront of promoting the female sport, and how fast the sport is growing is incredible.

There are a lot of people to thank for that, but the girls who are getting in there are the ones who have brought it to the forefront.

Devin Haney’s bout against George Kambosos has gone under the radar

The undisputed lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos takes place in Melbourne in the early hours next weekend, but it might well be passing you by.

It’s another huge fight but yet another indication of the popularity – or lack of – of the streaming platform DAZN, because the fight is almost hidden away and doesn’t seem to be getting much build-up.

Regardless, it is a really intriguing fight as Haney won the first quite convincingly, so Kambosos knows he will need to do something different.