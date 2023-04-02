Boxing may have received a couple of tough blows recently, but the sport will survive

A number of issues in boxing have moved people to question whether its popularity will plummet as the public get fed up with big fights falling through or drug cheats being able to carry on as though nothing has happened, but I feel that is overly pessimistic.

Last week, negotiations for an undisputed heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collapsed, but major fights not happening when they should is not a recent thing.

It took far too long for Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to happen, Riddick Bowe and Lennox Lewis didn’t happen at all with the former throwing his WBC belt in the bin and Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield was another that came too late.

Boxing has survived all of this over the decades, so when the best fight the best it remains a great spectacle.

Like all fans, it annoys me that we won’t get Fury vs Usyk next and especially so as I would have loved to have worked that fight week on BT Sport, but suggesting the sport is on its way out is incorrect.

Maybe they will revisit this fight, but the fact that it is off could possibly put Anthony Joshua in a better position as Fury simply can’t have another opponent in the mould of Derek Chisora as the public won’t accept anything less than a huge fight against the likes of AJ.

Of course boxing doesn’t do itself any favours at times, but the sport will be around long after I’m gone.

And that is because although there have been reasons to be downbeat, we then got confirmation that Devin Haney will put his undisputed lightweight title on the line against Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20 — a legitimate blockbuster.

A couple of years ago, had the prospect of Haney taking on Lomachenko arisen, I’d have given Haney no chance. But he has really impressed me in recent times, although I still make him the underdog.

Lomachenko may be older and not as active as he would have liked but if he is still able to produce 90% of his best, then it will be enough.

That’s not being negative about Haney, but a nod to the greatness of Lomachenko — a man with a unique style. He may have lost to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, but it is a mark of the man that he made no excuses despite it since emerging he was injured in that fight.

If he is fully fit, I still don’t think there is a lightweight on the planet that can live with him.

There have been examples over the years of how fighters adapt their style once they hit their 30s — Mayweather and Bernard Hopkins are cases in point — but Lomachenko possesses a style that is energy-consuming for his opponents as he moves a lot and although he doesn’t load up, he puts enough behind his punches and lands them regularly to make it an accumulative effect.

He may not be able to keep that style if he were to continue until he was 40 but while we have him, we should appreciate him for the fighter he is as well as these ‘super fights’ that do happen.

I’ll not be watching Conor Benn

The rumour mill went into overdrive this week regarding a fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn potentially taking place in the UAE in June, despite the initial bout falling through last October because of the latter’s failed drug test.

I know this will be no skin off anyone’s nose but should it happen, it will be added to my boycott list alongside Ryanair and Uber.

The whole situation has been a mess — even from Eubank’s side as it is clear he is dead at the 157lb catchweight they initially agreed to, so should they agree to revive that fight, will the weight limit remain the same?

Money is important in boxing as it’s a business after all, but there must be a bit of integrity attached.

I would look at the promoters in this instance as they are manoeuvring fighters into different countries so they can put certain fights on, but I certainly won’t be watching it if this is to take place.

I’ve heard some people try to defend Benn, claiming the British Boxing Board of Control are wrong in denying him a licence to fight in the UK if other countries will allow it, but they simply don’t know what they are talking about.

There has been a lot of debate about boxing’s structure and whether there should be one central governing body such as FIFA in football, but that doesn’t need to be the case in terms of banning fighters. What needs to happen is that every commission in the world such as the British Board, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, New York and so on needs to back VADA testing.

The British Board only accept UKAD tests but not VADA which is seen as the main anti-doping organisation on the planet. Why not?

If every commission in the world respects the results from global drug testers, then these issues become a lot easier to deal with and this saga would not have rumbled on for as long as it has.

I’d love to see McCain against Baluta again

It was good to be back on BT Sport at the weekend after a long paternity leave and Ionut Baluta’s win over Andrew Cain was one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.

I got a bit of stick for arguing Cain ought to have gotten the decision, but midway through I felt that Cain had schooled Baluta, dropping him twice in the first, and hurt him on a number of occasions after.

He fell apart a bit in the second half but I also felt he won a couple of rounds so I’m not sure how Baluta got the decision.

I really rate Cain, but what cost him was experience and managing rounds. I would love to see the rematch and I’d be confident Cain would get the result.

John Campbell was great for NI boxing

I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Northern Ireland Secretary of the BBBoC, John Campbell, last week.

John would have always kept in touch and sent me daft photos and videos on WhatsApp, and had actually sent one earlier in the day before I got the news he had passed.

I always respected John as he was a good man who was always in the fighters’ corner. He will be sadly missed by all in the boxing fraternity. My condolences to his family.

Crusaders on way to Cup glory

Well done to Crusaders making the Irish Cup final. They can pick up the trophy on May 7 and book their place in Europe. Go on the Crues!