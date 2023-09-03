Boxing’s Olympics future still unclear as Irish clubs reject IBA breakaway vote

The dust is now settling on the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s (IABA) EGM in Dublin as the motion to amend its constitution to give clubs the option to vote on a move away from the International Boxing Association (IBA) fell just short of the 75 per cent quota required.

Just 145 clubs out of 355 registered for the EGM, with 122 voting: 84 in favour of amending the constitution after a fiery debate, with 34 against and four spoiled ballots — the number of added votes needed for the motion to carry.

For now, the IABA will remain tied to the IBA as there is no mechanism for a switch until such time as the clubs vote for a change to the constitution and that meant a vote on the breakaway World Boxing didn’t take place, but what does this mean going forward?

The crisis in the amateur code was highlighted in the findings of the McLaren Report in 2021, where “corruption, bribery and the manipulation of sporting results” were cited.

Already, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided enough was enough in 2019 when it withdrew recognition of AIBA (now known as IBA) and then in June, expelled it altogether. Boxing at the Tokyo Games was organised by the IOC, as it will also be in Paris, but looking further ahead, its status as an Olympic sport hangs in the balance.

This appeared to be the main motivation for the establishment of World Boxing, led by the USA with New Zealand, Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing and the Dutch Boxing Federation first to join.

Its numbers doubled in August with Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden all set to be confirmed at the inaugural congress of the new body in November.

However, there is still much to be revealed about its plans in terms of international tournaments, funding and governance, and whether the IOC will welcome it into the fold.

Such unanswered questions has prompted a ‘wait and see’ approach in some quarters as although World Boxing contains some of the sport’s leading nations, its membership is small, but that will likely change going forward.

At the beginning of the year, the IABA and a host of other nations withdrew from the IBA-organised World Championships for women and men, but did send a team to the recent European School Championships in Slovenia, where Cassie Henderson from the Phoenix club in Antrim claimed gold.

The IBA has decreed that its members can’t compete against nations outside its control without prior permission that must be requested three months in advance, incorporating all competitions from national tournaments to club shows, meaning that teams going to the US for summer trips or teams taking part in the likes of the Haringey Box Cup in England could now be off limits. Likewise, the hosting of international tournaments, such as the Celtic Box Cup must receive IBA approval, leaving a lot of uncertainty and a sense that the debate on the constitution and then a move from the IBA is far from over.

“If you’re a boxing club in Ireland, the first place you want to go is to GB as they are our neighbours and there are a number of club shows we take part in,” said Holy Trinity coach, Michael Hawkins.

“The second is America to have a trip, as lots of clubs do, but the IBA have said you can’t send teams without permission. So where are we going to spar or go for competitions? That issue alone of clubs having to jump through hoops three months in advance may lead to them seeking to revisit this.

“Some clubs may have felt this all didn’t affect them, but now they can see that it does if you want to go to England, America or Canada (World Boxing members) to box, so it’s hard to work your programme and whether you’ll get the permission to go to World Boxing countries, most likely not. Hopefully this can be resolved as we all know that changes are on their way.”