Brave Ireland Under-20s focused on the job at hand ahead of Semi-Final showdown with South Africa

The adversity has been so much weightier than what was ever anticipated that to be just one game away from making the Junior World Cup Final is quite something for this group of Irish players.

The well-documented tragedies away from the pitch have left their scars on Richie Murphy’s squad, but much has been spoken of the players’ deep bond and how the circumstances have drawn them closer particularly so in the dark days following the sudden death of squad member Jack Oliver’s father Greig.

It was only natural that last week’s performance against Fiji dipped before the team managed to push on to claim the victory and their place in today’s Semi-Final with hosts South Africa.

As Murphy (below) explained: “There’s been plenty of stuff thrown at us.

“These challenges are challenges that will stick with these guys throughout their rugby careers.

“Coming in we said we’d do everything we could to make sure the 15 lads going out on the field were in a really good place and that’s happened all the way through this.”

The messages of support have been pouring in as well which has been quite the bonus at this time for this group of young men so far from home.

But it’s not just personal situations which have created the need for internal reflection and support, there have been on-field issues to deal with as well.

Ireland have managed to collect three red cards on their way to winning their Pool, while playing on different surfaces of varying quality at Paarl, Stellenbosch and today Cape Town has not exactly been ideal but is something that does come with the territory of tournaments.

The weather has also been typically tricky in the Cape for this time of year with heavy rain over the last few days though the hope is that today’s Semi-Final at the Athlone Sports Stadium will be played in more benign conditions for the visitors and back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slam winners.

Also worth throwing into the mix is that the last time Ireland tasted defeat in a competitive game was to South Africa in June 2022’s Summer Series in Italy and though there has been change to both squads in over a year it will doubtless have bolstered the hosts’ thought process even though this has hardly been vintage stuff from them so far in the tournament.

Crucially though, for all their difficulties, Ireland can certainly believe they will be present at Friday’s Final — therefore emulating the 2016 vintage who lost the shoot-out to England — and then potentially carve out history by becoming the first ever Irish side to win the competition in this the first Junior World Cup to be played since 2019.

And for all South Africa’s traditional mix of ultra-physicality and kicking, they have struggled somewhat in reaching this stage having lost to Italy and weren’t exactly convinced in getting past Argentina.

The Irish look to have a better balance and skills-set regarding heads-up game-plans to meet the occasion while the winning run under Murphy has added to their arsenal as well as reinforcing their belief that lifting a Junior World Cup is not the stuff of fantasy.

As such, Murphy has been able to deploy something very close to his strongest hand with skipper Gus McCarthy, Ruadhan Quinn and Sam Prendergast all back in the starting team along with frontline props Paddy McCarthy and Ronan Foxe.

Targeting the Boks’ lineout will be one priority and here Conor O’Tighearnaigh will be partnered today by Ulsterman Charlie Irvine who also started in the group win over Australia.

“It’s a massive opportunity and something I’m seriously proud of to be able to get myself into that position,” said the 20-year-old who joins the Ulster Academy for the new season.

It’s been no easy progression for Irvine as though he was part of the recent Six Nations Grand Slam he received no game-time during the tournament.

“I’ve worked hard,” adds the lock who is studying medicine at Queen’s University and playing for the club, “and I’ve had opportunities and sometimes it just happens and I’m really happy for it (to have happened) and I’m looking to go forward with it.

“I started against Australia and went pretty well, and it’s very much (a case of) keep going with where I was there, keep that physical aspect and hard work which are part of my game.”

As for the text messages and other social media routes being employed to encourage the squad through what has been such a challenging time, Irvine is unequivocal regarding their impact.

“There are loads of them and that really helps us going forward,” he admits.

They know their connection is strong enough to navigate through to the Final to face either France or England, Now it’s just a matter of neutering South Africa’s power plays and hoping the emotional toll of all that has gone on has not been too great.

It would be an epic triumph over adversity should they win today and then manage to repeat the feat to be crowned world champions.

Ireland: H McErlean; A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson; S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy (capt), R Foxe; C Irvine, C O’Tighearnaigh; D Mangan, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: D Sheahan Hadden, F Barrett, E O’Connell; D Barron, Ó Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.