Break came at the right time for struggling Derry City, concedes Shane McEleney

Shane McEleney said Derry City are ready for the second half of the season

Defender Shane McEleney, while conceding the mid-season break came at a good time for Derry City, is also looking forward to the business end of the campaign, which gets underway at home to Cork City next Friday evening.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has had the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Patrick McEleney, Will Patching and Michael Duffy missing for long periods at various times of the year and McEleney (above) feels having a fully fit squad will benefit.

“Boys are picking up injuries and niggles and strains and you’re just wondering when we’re going to get a bit of luck,” he conceded.

“The break came at a good time. Boys came in and got their treatment and hopefully they come back fresh and ready to go as we move into the pinnacle stage of the season.”

The Candystripes currently sit six points behind champions Shamrock Rovers but the ex-Larne man believes they can close the gap in the remaining 15 League games and the FAI Cup holders begin their defence next month at home to First Division men Athlone Town, so the big centre-back feels there’s so much to look forward in the second half of the season.

“There’s 15 League games left, there’s Europe to look forward to. We have a home draw in the cup. We’ve so many games to look forward to so if we get those bodies back it’ll only be a positive,” he added.

“We have to put it in our heads now that it’s a 15 game season. Obviously you have to focus on Europe and any Cup games but for the League itself we have 15 games left.

“If we get those bodies back and get a few in and come back refreshed, we’re at home to Cork after the break and we have to look forward to it.

“We have Cork, (Shamrock) Rovers and then Shelbourne so it’s another three games in a week.”

​“Going into the break we hadn’t been picking up results but it all can change with a win and then we’ll be aiming to go on another run.”